In the hot and humid Monsoon season, naturally, cooling ingredients can be used to make face packs. Clays like fuller's earth (multani mitti) have a cooling effect. Rosewater is also a natural coolant. During the rainy season, skin eruptions are common. You can add sandalwood paste, or paste of neem, tulsi or mint leaves to soothe the skin. Ingredients like cucumber, papaya, watermelons, etc., are known for their cooling effects. They also soothe the skin, while many of them help to remove sweat deposits and reduce oiliness.
Here are some face packs for the hot and humid season:
- Clays like fuller’s earth (multani mitti) have a cooling effect and reduce oiliness. Mix one tablespoon Multani Mitti with rose water into a paste. Apply on the face, avoiding the lips and areas around eyes. Wash it off when it dries.
- Mix Cucumber juice (or pulp) with two teaspoons powdered milk and one egg white. Put the ingredients in a blender, for a smooth paste. Apply on face and neck and rinse off with water after half an hour. Egg white and cucumber tighten the skin. Egg white also has a cleansing effect, while powdered milk nourishes and brightens the skin.
- Fruit packs are good for adding a glow to the skin. They can also be applied daily. Mix together one tablespoon each grated apples, ripe papaya pulp and mashed banana. Watermelon can also be added. Then add oats about to make a mixture that is a thick paste and does not drip. Apply it on the face, avoiding the lips and area around eyes. Leave it on for half an hour. Wash off with plain water. It not only adds a glow, but also cleanses the skin and removes tan.
- One tablespoon honey, add 15 drops of orange juice, one tablespoon oats and one tablespoon rose water. Mix together and apply on the face. Wash off after 15 minutes. Reduces oiliness and removes tan.
- Cleansing and Skin Lightening Mask: Mix cucumber and papaya pulp with one teaspoon yogurt, one teaspoon honey, 3 teaspoons oatmeal and one teaspoon lemon juice. Apply on the face and wash off after 20 minutes.
- Mix besan and curd into a paste, add a pinch of haldi and apply on the face. Wash it off after 20 minutes. You can add dried and powdered mint (pudina) leaves to the pack.