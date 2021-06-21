In the hot and humid Monsoon season, naturally, cooling ingredients can be used to make face packs. Clays like fuller’s earth (multani mitti) have a cooling effect. Rosewater is also a natural coolant. During the rainy season, skin eruptions are common. You can add sandalwood paste, or paste of neem, tulsi or mint leaves to soothe the skin. Ingredients like cucumber, papaya, watermelons, etc., are known for their cooling effects. They also soothe the skin, while many of them help to remove sweat deposits and reduce oiliness. Also Read - Nepal Flash Floods: 16 Dead, 22 Missing as Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc in Nepal

Here are some face packs for the hot and humid season: