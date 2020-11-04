Actor-dancer Elli AvrRam is still in vacation mode and can’t stop missing her time well spent in the Maldives. Elli has been treating her fans with a slew of pictures from her trip to the Maldives. Elli posted gorgeous pictures of herself and gave us some serious beach fashion goals. The actor recently posted a picture in a white crop and printed bikini bottoms, flaunting her flawless figure. She wrote, “Give me the Sun and the Sea, and a little spot, to just be💜 – anonymous (sic)” Also Read - Benefits of Walnuts: How Akhrot Can Help Build Immunity in Winters

Elli looks stunning in the pictures. Wavy hair, a dab of sunscreen, with a pretty smile while posing for the camera. Also Read - Here’s Why Depression, Anxiety Are Diagnosed More In Women Than Men

Check out the pictures: Also Read - Shilpa Shetty at 45, Shared A Mantra On How to Stay Fit, Positive, and Confident



Elli has been keeping her fans hooked with her posts. In one of the pictures, Elli can be seen flaunting her rainbow bikini and orange sarong.

Elli is a beach bum, she posted a video of herself in a pink swimsuit and an orange sarong walking barefoot on the beach and having a gala time. She wrote, “Another Dream come True💜 Thank you @kandima_maldives for making my first experience in Maldives so memorable, that I already can’t wait for my next visit!!!🌈 Ps. This is my first Instagram reel🐒 (sic)”

Watch the Video:



Do you also feel like backpacking for the next beach vacation after looking at Elli’s Maldives posts? We do!