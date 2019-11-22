Every year, approximately 17.9 million people die globally due to some cardiovascular disease, says the World Health Organisation. This number is 31 per cent of all the deaths that occur around the world. Cardiovascular disease is basically any condition related to heart and blood vessels. Your heart is a strong muscular organ that sustains your existence. Anything going wrong with it can affect your blood circulation and can make you likely to die.

Your susceptibility to develop cardiovascular diseases increases with age. Also, a sedentary lifestyle can have a significant impact on your heart health. Chest pain, shortness of breath, weakness, fatigue, chest tightness are a few signs and symptoms of cardiovascular diseases. If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, it is time to visit a doctor’s clinic and get yourself checked.

As far as the prevention of heart diseases are concerned, you majorly have to mindfully add food in your daily diet. According to researchers in the field, apart from exercises, diet plays a vital role in keeping cardiovascular diseases at bay. And, one of the most significant foods that actually promote better heart health is beans. Consuming various legumes can regulate your blood pressure, prevent the onset of clot formation in the blood vessels, and help reduce your risk of cardiovascular diseases like stroke, heart failure, heart attack, etc.

Beans are a good source of protein that helps in muscle formation. Beans also assist in boosting the body’s metabolism and stabilizing sugar level. They can do so due to the presence of fiber in them. This nutrient also increases satiety and prevents food craving. Even if you wish to improve your gut health, beans are the best thing to eat.