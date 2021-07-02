Beards are very much the fashion trend among men. One of the shapes that are popular is the moustache that forms a round shape with a goatee-type beard. Of course, a full beard needs more looking after. One of the first aspects of grooming a beard is how to keep it clean. Choose a mild shampoo to wash the beard and use less shampoo. It is best to dilute it with a little water first. If the beard is short and well-trimmed, go for a face wash to keep it washed and clean. Opt for a mild, herbal face wash, shower gel, or shampoo. After washing, rinse thoroughly with water. Avoid blow-drying the beard. Also Read - Beauty Benefits of Apple Cider Vinegar| Shahnaz Husain Shares Tips on How to Use This Magic Ingredient

Beard hair is coarser than the hair on the head. Therefore, it may need conditioning to make it look well-groomed and neat. This is more so for long beards. A few drops of leave-on conditioner or hair serum may be used to condition the beard. The beard will also need trimming, to deal with stray hairs and an unkempt look, as the hair starts growing. A clipper is used to trim the beard. Small scissors also help to neaten the beard. You may need to shave the underside of the beard, to keep it neat.

Many products for grooming the beard are available for men, from comb sets for beards and moustaches, to beard washes, shampoos, moisturisers and gels. Fragrant after-shave lotions or colognes are also used by men with beards. We formulated a sandalwood cream, to be used instead of an after-shave lotion, in order to prevent dryness and keep the skin and facial hair moisturised. It is a natural antiseptic cream, containing plant oils and extracts of neem, clove, eucalyptus, and sandalwood. It keeps the skin moisturised. Hair waxes for keeping the hair well-groomed are also available.

