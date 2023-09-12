Home

The scorching heat in summer can make you uncomfortable. Well, ayurveda can play an effective role in reducing body heat and keeping you cool throughout.

Beat The Heat: 7 Ayurvedic Diet Tricks to Get Relief From Body Heat Quickly

Ayurveda is like an ancient guide to keeping our bodies cool, especially when it is boiling hot. In Ayurveda, our body is made of three primary doshas, vata, pitta and kapha. All three are interrelated with our physical and mental health. But when it comes to body heat, we talk about pitta dosh. Yes! pitta is associated with the fire and water elements and plays a crucial role in our metabolism and digestion. When pitta is in balance it keeps our digestive system clean and healthy, but if it becomes excessive or imbalanced, it can cause excessive body health and extreme discomfort.

However balancing ‘pitta’ or body fire requires a holistic approach that encompasses lifestyle adjustments, dietary changes and mindful practices. Let’s take a look at some of the essential dietary tips that one needs to follow to reduce body heat and keep inner fire in balance.

6 Effective Dietary Tips by Ayurveda to Prevent Body Heat

Include more cooling foods: Incorporate more food items with cooling properties in your diet. It includes cucumber, watermelon, coconut, mint and leafy greens. Reduce spicy foods: Limit your intake of spices, sour foods, vinegar, hot peppers, citrus fruits and fermented foods. Stay Hydrated: Dehydration can worsen pitta dosh. It’s important to drink plenty of water as well cool herbal teas like mint or chamomile. Maintain your regular meals: Irregular eating habits can disrupt digestion. Always make sure to eat your meals on time to support healthy digestion. Favour bitter tastes: Include foods with bitter and astringent taste such as bitter gourd, green leafy vegetables and legumes in your meals. Embrace more cooling drinks: Include drinks with more cooling properties such as aloe vera juice, coconut water, mint infusion, saffron milk, cumin and coriander tea.

In Ayurveda, it’s important to maintain a balanced pitta dosha in reducing body heat and promoting overall health. By making the right dietary choices and lifestyle adjustments, one can keep pitta dosh in check and stay comfortable during hot weather. Always consult an ayurvedic practitioner or healthcare provider if you have specific health concerns.

