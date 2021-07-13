Summers are here yet again, instilling in us cravings for chilled drinks and cold treats to beat the scorching summer heat. In this weather, a hot cup of tea doesn’t appear as appealing because just the thought of sipping on a hot beverage seems agonising to us. However, for the ‘tea-holics’ amongst us, tea is a lifeline, an all-time favourite, no matter what be the temperature outside.Also Read - 5 Fruit Combinations That You Must Avoid

In these hot months, we can rather stir up a homemade refreshing cooler that will provide instant relief from the killing heat and also keep the body healthy. Sipping on these uber-cool drinks on a hot summer day can also keep us well-hydrated.

The summer is here with its sweltering heatwave, and all we can fancy is a cooling drink that will soothe our body and mind. Shalini Raj, Founder, The Infused Kettle lists the top 5 summer coolers that are easy to make and will leave you to feel refreshed:

Orange Green Tea

This is a Darjeeling green tea nicely blended with orange peels, touched with a natural flavour of orange and lemongrass gives a hydrating, cooling effect in the torrid heat. The summer season is the right time to go for a zesty orange green tea, an incredible summer cooler that leaves a tangy, calming effect. Just seep tea leaves in hot water for 5 minutes, refrigerate and serve chilled decked up with some sugar.

Lemon Mint Green Tea

This is a blend to keep you fresh and hydrated in this season of heat. Made with handpicked ingredients to nicely curate a summer cooler, lemon mint green tea is a delectable drink that you can have almost every day. It has a strong tangy flavour with tasteful notes of mint and ginger-infused to rehydrate you. It’s easy to make too. Put tea leaves in hot water for about 5 minutes. Then refrigerate it and enjoy chilled.

Aam Panna Iced Tea

For those who identify as tea aficionados and Aam Panna enthusiasts, this cooling blend is the ultimate go-to chiller. Beat the summer heat with a super-hydrating tea that easily transports you to the farms of Mango. This is a flavour that promises to satiate your thirst. Simply place tea leaves in an empty cup. Heat about 200 ml water and pour it in the cup. Let it steep for 5 minutes. Refrigerate and then serve chilled.

Hibiscus Iced Tea

Hibiscus tea is a perfect way to keep cool naturally in summers. Renowned the world over for its enticing ruby red colour and refreshing flavour, hibiscus is not only appetizing but also nutritious. The sweet and fruity tea relaxes your insides as it lowers the blood pressure. To prepare this luscious drink, take around 2.5 gm leaves in a tea cup. Pour 150ml of hot water in it and let the leaves steep for 5-7 minutes. Stir in sugar and refrigerate for at least 1 hour. Voila! Your iced tea is ready to be served.

Chamomile Iced Tea

Chamomile Tea is a famous beverage derived from daisy-like flowers, the petals of which are dried and infused in hot water. It helps induce sleepiness and reduces insomnia. To prepare this summer cooler, brew some chamomile tea and keep it in the refrigerator for some time. Before consuming, add a tinge of honey to it. Chamomile iced tea is a great hydrating beverage that soothes on a hot summer day.

Summing Up: In the summer season, having these intriguing, flavoursome tea mixes are a great way to include antioxidants in our diet and keep ourselves hydrated. So, sail through the summer heat with ease while also helping your digestive system.