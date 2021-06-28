Apple cider vinegar, which is obtained from apples, is one of the most useful remedies for common beauty problems. It should be available in large grocery stores, supermarkets, and online. It helps to restore the normal acid-alkaline balance of the skin and scalp. That is why it is of help to pimple and acne-prone skin, as well as scalp problems like dandruff. All said and done, apple cider vinegar, like all vinegars is acidic. It also has vitamins, mineral salts, and amino acid. Also Read - Be Ready For Monsoon With These Skincare Tips by Shahnaz Husain

As far as external beauty care is concerned, apple cider vinegar has been used for a number of hair problems. For example, it makes a good hair rinse, restoring normal balances and adding shine to the hair. After shampoo, add two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar to a mug of water and use it as a last rinse.

If you have dandruff, wash your hair with a mild herbal shampoo three times a week, using less shampoo and rinsing very well with water. Half an hour before shampoo, apply two tablespoons vinegar on the scalp, massaging it lightly into the scalp. In case of sticky dandruff that adheres to the scalp, soak cotton wool in apple cider vinegar and rub gently on the scalp to dislodge the flakes. Or, apply warmed olive oil, rubbing gently to remove the flakes. After shampoo, add 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar to a mug of water and use as a last rinse.

Dandruff can also lead to acne. Mix one part vinegar with three parts water. Soak cotton wool in the solution and dab on the face. The skin has a natural acid mantle and restoring the acid-alkaline balance helps to keep the skin healthy.

If there is itching on body skin, apple cider vinegar helps to relieve itching. Add some vinegar to bath water and rinse the body with it, especially the parts with itching. It is said that apple cider vinegar also helps warts. It is best to refer warts to a dermatologist or go for homeopathic treatment, but if you wish to try home remedies, apply the vinegar on warts daily using cotton wool. It is said that this causes them to finally fall out.