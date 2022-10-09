Using ice cubes on skin has tremendous skin benefits. Yes, you are right. Besides, using your regular skin care products, rubbing ice all over your face or neck area has incredible advantages and can perform wonders to your skin! There are numerous benefits of ice like enhances glow, reduces dark circles, puffiness under eyes, healing sunburns and acting as a moisturizing makeup base. You can add different home ingredients as well and then rub it in the form of ice cube on skin. Well, there is a simple and easy preparation method required. Take a look at what are these home ingredients, how to prepare it and how will it work.Also Read - Makeup Hacks: Shahnaz Husain Shares Best Tips for Adding Length and Volume to Your Lashes

Beauty Ice Cubes: New Trend For Glowing Skin

1. Aloe Vera & Basil Ice-cubes

Aloe Vera and basil are two ingredients used in the kitchen that are excellent for the skin &the body. Aloe Vera reduces excess oil and cures acne, while basil is a potent antioxidant which soothes the skin. This cool and soothing concoction work wonders for curing sunburns. Also Read - Shahnaz Husain Shares Best DIY Hacks to Remove Skin Tanning at Home

Preparation: Also Read - Navratri 2022: Shahnaz Husain Shares a Step-by-Step Guide For a Perfect Glam Look

Crush some basil leaves in a cup of water. Then add two teaspoons of organic Aloe Vera gel into it. Once the concoction is ready, pour it into an ice cube tray halfway and allow it to freeze. Using short, gentle strokes, rub the Ice-Cube over your face.

2. Rosewater Ice-cubes

Rosewater is a soft beauty substance that removes your makeup and moisturises your skin. After a long day at work, a simple massage with this cube will lighten your skin and lift your spirits. This will battle infections, diminish wrinkles, and offer your skin a fresh clean-up when frozen into Ice-Cubes.

Preparation:

Mix one cup of concentrated rose water with a cup of regular water. Pour it into an ice cube tray to chill. Use it daily for rejuvenation, as mentioned above.

3. Cucumber & Lemon Ice-cubes

A hydrated and vitamin C-rich diet is healthy for your gut health and also boosts the freshness of your skin. Cucumber and lemon are great antioxidants that help cleanse and brighten your skin naturally. This beauty Ice-cube will boost blood circulation and keep pimples, acne, and redness at bay.

Preparation:

To prepare a puree, blend a cucumber. After that, squeeze a lemon and pour a few drops onto an ice cube tray. Freeze it for some hours and then apply cold for the best impact, for a few seconds at a time.

4. Saffron Ice-cubes

Saffron has several skin-friendly properties; using saffron ice cubes regularly will help fade tanning, brown spots, pimples, and pigmentation. Additionally, it improves skin tone and provides skin with a healthy glow.

Preparation:

Take a few saffron threads and allow them to bloom in the water. Add rose water into the saffron soaked in water and stir them well. Fill an ice tray with the mixture, and then freeze it. Use these ice cubes as a natural toner for your face.

5. Turmeric Ice-cubes

Turmeric’s antioxidant qualities aid in slowing down the ageing process. Additionally, it shields the skin’s cells from damage, keeping the skin elastic and reducing the appearance of ageing indications. Ice cubes made from turmeric can aid in lessening age-related symptoms like wrinkles, fine lines, dark under-eye circles, and pigmentation.

Preparation:

Add one spoonful of turmeric powder and one cup of rose water to a bowl. Well, combine the two components. Pour the mixture it the ice mould and let it to get freeze. You can now use your turmeric ice cubes.

Caution

It is suggested to always do a patch test on the back of your hand before applying an ice cube to the face. Massage it gently, and wait a few minutes for it to dry. This will enable you to determine whether the turmeric cube has an adverse effect on your skin.

(With inputs from IANS)