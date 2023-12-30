Home

Lifestyle

Beauty Hacks For 2024: Shahnaz Husain Recommended Skincare Trends For Radiant And Glowing Skin

Beauty Hacks For 2024: Shahnaz Husain Recommended Skincare Trends For Radiant And Glowing Skin

Beauty expert, Shahnaz Husain shares exciting skincare trends to follow in the coming year. Read on!

Beauty Hacks For 2024: Shahnaz Husain Recommended Skincare Trends For Radiant And Glowing Skin

As the beauty industry continuously evolves, 2024 promises to be a year of innovation and transformation. Empowering individuals to take beauty into their own hands, DIY beauty kits will become popular in 2024. From at-home facial kits to personalized skincare blends, these kits offer a hands-on and customizable approach to beauty routines, allowing consumers to play an active role in their self-care practices. In 2024, eco-conscious consumers can expect an expansion of sustainable and environmentally friendly beauty practices. From recyclable packaging to cruelty-free formulations, brands will continue to prioritize ethical and green initiatives.

Trending Now

BEAUTY TRENDS BY SHAHNAZ HUSAIN TO FOLLOW IN 2024

Whether it is the skincare products we’re looking for when booking facial treatments, 2024 is about achieving that healthy, lit-from-within glow by natural means. The focus will now be on simple skincare where restoring the barrier function and the skin’s immune system is important so that inflammation goes down and the skin looks healthy and supple. The skin’s pH balance and normal oil-moisture barrier are very important for the good health of the skin. Therefore, products that are gentle on the skin will be trending during 2024. Rice water, aloe vera gel, honey and kitchen ingredients will be in demand again. People are already aware that they should use skin and hair care products that are free from parabens, sulfates and mineral oil. They will move away from chemical or acid peel treatments, to plant and organic ingredients. Beauty care kits will be popular online that people can easily follow at home with 5 steps or 7 step facial skin care kits. An increasing rise in the use and sale of sunscreens, sun block products and protective creams are also predicted. With the rise of K-beauty, internal glow is all the rage. Achieve a radiant glow that appears to emanate from within. Also, intensive skincare, strobe creams, and liquid gloss can achieve a luminous effect. The beauty industry is becoming increasingly inclusive, and this trend is set to amplify in 2024. We should remember that factors like diet, environment, and hormones affect the skin, stress emerges as another significant contributor. Several Studies also indicates that stress can trigger increased inflammation, breakouts, redness, dryness, oiliness fluctuations, and flare-ups of conditions like eczema and psoriasis. This awareness aligns with the rise of stressed skin products featuring traditional stress-fighting ingredients like ashwagandha, reishi mushrooms, and ginseng in skincare formulations.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.