2020 has been a grueling year for most of us and will be a year that will be remembered as one that affected our well-being as well as our physical & emotional strength. While we may have become slightly adept at anticipating unpredictability, it doesn’t take away from the fact that we are in a state of perpetual worry and constant anxiety, both detrimental to our mental and physical well-being. As we look to the new year with renewed enthusiasm, let us make a conscious effort to forgo the baggage of stress and make a definite promise to ourselves to de-stress holistically. While there are multiple conversations on how to de-stress and boost your well-being, here are some sure-shot ways to address the topic, piece by piece. Also Read - Benefits of Kiwi: From Skincare to Treating Asthma - 6 Reasons to Include This Chinese Fruit in Your Diet

1. Hydrate: Hydration is the most pertinent advice of the decade that has not only been given but also forgone in equal measure. There is a good reason why water is the elixir of life; when we are stressed our body produces extra cortisol (the stress hormone) that causes dehydration, which can further lead to lower electrolyte levels. Stress and dehydration are strange bedfellows and the only way to break this alliance is by drinking water. So, go and down that glass of water! Also Read - Benefits of Coconut Water: Best For Weight Loss And Other Health-Beauty Problems

2. Cleanse: Often the most underrated aspect of de-stressing is cleansing. The most basic form of cleansing is bathing but apart from the functional attribute of hygiene, bathing helps remove toxins from the skin, improves blood, and refreshes the mind. That's not all, this is also the easiest and most cost-effective way to alleviate your mood and stay happy.

3. Nourish: What we eat, when we eat, and how often we eat has a huge impact on our physical and mental well-being. It is advisable to avoid junk food (if temptation permits) and focus on including proteins, carbs, and fats in healthy measures. Also, when it comes to nourishment, it has to be holistic, nourish your mind with positivity, eat well, and don't forget to nourish (moisturize!) your skin, because how you look also affects how you feel.

4. Stay Active: Are you looking for a permanent solution to your stress? Try going for a run early morning to breathe in pure, fresh air or soak up the sun during your early evening walk, either way, you will realize what a calming effect exercise can have on your mind and body. Exercising stimulates the production of endorphins i.e. chemicals in the brain that are the body’s natural painkillers and mood elevators. The next time you feel stressed, just get up and move!

5. Meditate: The pandemic has completely thrown our work-life balance off the chart and while you have been doing all that you can for the body, it’s important to invest in your mental well-being. Devote some time for self-introspection and meditation to stay calm and boost the clarity of thought. Deep cleanse your mind of all counterproductive emotions and fears that hold you back and watch the magic happen!

Doctor Sachin Verma, a leading dermatologist says, "As we step into a fresh year and make new resolutions, set higher targets, it's important to pause and reflect on our lifestyle choices and increasing stress levels. The long-term effects of stress are well known, but did you know that stress can have disastrous effects on our skin too? High amounts of stress make our skin susceptible to itching, inflammation, acne and in some cases can fasten the aging process. I personally follow a simple 5-point agenda to combat stress – Hydrate, Cleanse, Nourish, Stay Active and Meditate."