An over active sebaceous glands leads to oily skin. Excessive production of sebum makes your face look greasy and dull resulting in frequent acne breakouts. People with oily skin constantly experience whiteheads and blackheads as the oil attracts dirt and accumulation of pollutants block the skin pores causing comedones also called skin-bumps. To easily get rid of all these issues, you basically need to control the oil production. To do that, you need to swear by certain beauty rules. Read further to know about them. Also Read - Beauty Tips: How to Get Rid of Pimples on The Scalp

Never Delay Cleansing

Keeping your skin clean all the times is one of the easiest and cot effective ways to get rid of excess oil. To prevent oil buildup and accumulation of dirt you can use a gel-based cleanser and use it thrice a day. When buying a perfect cleanser for your skin type, opt for one that is oil-free. Also, prefer buying one that has ingredients including Neem, honey, tea tree oil, and/or turmeric. Also Read - Beauty Tips: How to Prepare Banana Hair Masks to Add Volume And Long-Lasting Shine to Your Tresses

Do Not Forget to Scrub

Exfoliating your skin twice a week is essential to keep skin problems like whiteheads, pimples, acne etc. at bay. Excess oil do not let the dead skin cells go by itself. Therefore, it is important that you remove them by gently scrubbing your face and eliminating dirt. Also Read - Beauty Tips: How to Use Almond Oil to Get Rid of Dark Circles

Apply Alcohol-Based Toner

A good toner can help you close your skin pores and avoid accumulation of dirt. It can also help in eliminating excess oil by regulating sebum production. You can use rose water to tone your skin. You can also buy a toner from any drug store. Ensure it is alcohol-free.