We are all born with good skin. But, as we grow older, the skin is influenced by many factors, like our diets, habits, lifestyle and physical changes. Teenage is a time of puberty when there is much hormonal activity. This also affects oil glands, leading to oily skin, blackheads, spots, pimples and acne. Beaty guru Shahnaz Husain says, “Good health and physical fitness are important for glowing skin. Daily exercise adds a healthy glow by improving blood circulation to the surface. Adequate sleep is a beauty treatment in itself. Diet plays an important role too. Sweets, chocolates, cola drinks, fried foods and snacks can have a detrimental effect. Lack of fibre in the diet can also lead to constipation and a congested system. This gives rise to pimples and acne. Include fruits, raw salads and sprouts in your daily diet. Drink plenty of water and take fresh fruit juices diluted with water. Add the juice of a lemon to a glass of warm water and have it first thing in the morning.”

How to cleanse

Cleansing is the keyword for teenage skin. “The pores must be kept free of hardened oil and the oiliness of the skin must also be reduced. Use a face wash or cleanser that is specially formulated for oily skins. Then wipe with an astringent lotion, using cotton wool. Also, pat the skin briskly with the cotton wool pads. This improves blood circulation to the skin surface and adds a glow. You can go for a “clean-up” treatment at a beauty salon. It includes removal of stubborn blackheads, which helps to prevent acne. Take treatments in good time,” Shahnaz says.

DIY home remedies for healthy skin

Teenage skin is prone to pimples and acne. Sandalwood paste can be applied on the eruptions. Or, mix together one teaspoon cinnamon (dalchini) powder, half teaspoon methi seed powder, lemon juice and a few drops of honey. It should be a sticky paste. Apply it only on pimples or acne and leave on for a couple of hours, or even overnight. You could also try mixing Multani Mitti with rose water into a paste and apply on the face, avoiding the lips and area around eyes. Wash it off when it is dry.