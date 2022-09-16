Beauty Tips by Shahnaz Husain: On a summer vacation by the sea, more skin and hair care cosmetics, and fewer make-up aids are needed. The effects of the sun are much more pronounced by the sea because water is a reflective surface. Here are beauty tips by Shahnaz Husain that are helpful for a holiday by the sea.Also Read - Tired of Split Ends And Frizzy Hair? Shahnaz Husain Offers Recurring Hair Trouble Solutions
BEAUTY TIPS DURING BEACH HOLIDAY

- Try to avoid the beach between noon and 3 p.m.
- You will need broad-spectrum sunscreen before going out in the sun. It should be applied 20 minutes before sun exposure, not only on the face but on all exposed areas.
- The back of the neck and arms are extremely vulnerable to sun damage too. If you are out in the sun for more than an hour, re-apply the sunscreen. Use a high SPF of 40 and above for sensitive skin.
- Sun tan and sun burn are some of the effects to guard against while holidaying by the beach this summer. After swimming in the sea, rinse your face well with plain water.
- When you get back home or to your hotel room, dab your face with cold milk and leave on for a few minutes. It helps to soothe sunburn. Then apply moisturiser.
- The salt in seawater can make the hair dull and matted. A swimming cap would help to protect the hair from the sun and salt. Wet your hair thoroughly before swimming in the sea. The hair is porous. It can absorb that much and no more. Wet hair will not absorb that much seawater. Use a mild herbal shampoo to wash the hair after swimming in the sea. After shampoo, apply leave-on conditioner or hair serum.
- Carry makeup products that are “waterproof” or “long-lasting” and provide a matte finish. Take eyeliner and lipstick. Perhaps, a lip gloss will do. For the eyes, use brown waterproof eyeliner. Go for the natural look, with less blush-on. Instead of applying blusher, use a lipstick to dot on the cheeks and then blend with the fingertips. This would make the blusher waterproof. A faint flush would be suitable. The blusher should provide a natural glow and lip colour should reflect the “no lipstick” look.
- During summer, wet tissues are useful for cleaning and refreshing your skin. And don’t forget your deodorant and talcum powder.
- Drink plenty of water to maintain the water balance of your body, when you spend time in the sun. It also helps to keep the skin hydrated.