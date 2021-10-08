October, the month of festive joy, can be harsh on your skin and hair with less time for skincare, increased pollution and of course, more calorie intake. Beauty expert Shahnaz Husain lists super easy beauty tips that keep you radiant during and post the festive season.Also Read - Tips to Cover And Treat Thinning Hair in Men

Tone the skin with chilled rose water, using cotton wool pads. First, use them to wipe the skin. Then, stroke the skin with them. On the cheeks, use outward and upward movements, ending each stroke at the temples and applying gentle pressure. Then, pat the skin briskly with the rosewater-soaked cotton wool pads.

Use a facial scrub. It can work wonders on the skin, helping to remove dead skin cells and making the skin brighter. Mix ground almonds with yogurt. Add dried and powdered lemon and orange peels. Dried and powdered mint (pudina) leaves also help to add a glow. Apply the mixture on the face and leave on for a few minutes. Then, rub gently, with small circular movements, washing off with water. Or, make a facial scrub with walnut powder, honey and lemon juice. Apply the same way.

Then apply a “pick-me-up” face mask to leave your skin soft and glowing. Mix half a teaspoon honey, one teaspoon rose water and one teaspoon dried milk powder. Mix into a paste and apply on the face. Wash off after 20 minutes. For oily skin, apply multani mitti instead of milk powder.

After applying the face mask, take two of the cotton wool pads soaked in rose water and use them as eye pads. It helps to remove fatigue and brighten the eyes.

OR,

Apply a Fruit Pack. Mix grated apples with ripe papaya pulp and mashed banana. Yogurt or lemon juice can be added to the mixture. Apply it on the face and leave it on for half an hour. Wash off with plain water.

For the body, the first massage with sesame seed (til) oil. Then apply “Ubtan” consisting of wheat bran (choker), gram flour (besan), curd or cream of milk (malai) and a pinch of turmeric (haldi). Mix together and apply on arms and legs, before bathing. Wash off during bath.

Hair Care

For dull hair, have a quick conditioning treatment before your shampoo. Mix one teaspoon of vinegar with one egg or a little almond oil. Massage into the hair. Then do the hot towel wrap. Wash hair after half an hour. It will look smooth, thick and shiny.

To soften rough, bushy or frizzy hair, mix some water with creamy hair conditioner and put it in a spray bottle. Spray the mixture on the hair. Then comb the hair, so that it spreads through the hair.