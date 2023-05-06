Home

Beauty Tips For Summer: 7 Skincare Mistakes You Should Avoid During Humid Weather

The summer can be really harsh on your skin owing to excessive heat, humidity, and exposure to the sun. While it’s a good idea to get some sun still for health benefits, these factors can end up hurting your skin causing skin burns, tanning, allergies, dullness, and even rashes. Therefore, it becomes very essential to incorporate a good skincare routine that keeps your skin healthy and glowing. However, while people devise the best skincare routine for themselves according to their needs and skin type, there are often times when they end up committing some of the biggest mistakes.

Here are some of them:

Lack of Proper Emphasis on Cleansing

Summers are a period that is filled with numerous outdoor activities. This can often lead to your skin accumulating a lot of sweat, causing your pores to absorb a lot of dirt and bacteria. This calls for a need to keep your skin clean throughout the day. However, it often happens that people end up ignoring this basic action which in turn leads to your skin being unhealthy. Therefore, it becomes vital for people to wash their skin multiple times a day with a cleanser that suits your skin type (oily, dry, sensitive, or combination). It assists in eliminating excess oil and dirt from the skin to help fight against acne. Moreover, it also removes dead skin cells and enables the skin to absorb moisturizers and other skincare products better. Following a morning and night skin-care routine works for a lot of people.

Your Sunscreen Game is Not Strong Enough

It is a crime to step out in the sun without applying proper amounts of sunscreen. UV radiation is known to cause major damage to your skin that includes premature aging, and even cancer. Incorporating a good sunscreen product is very important for maintaining skin care, and it should be used every day. Not just that, many people commit the mistake of not applying it at the right time of the day. Another big mistake that people make is not reapplying sunscreen when needed. Depending on the number of minutes when you’re out in the sun or at the beach, people should reapply sunscreen within set intervals. You can even set a timer on your phone to help you with the process.

Not Realizing the Importance of Moisturizing

Another gaping hole found in the skincare routine of many people across the world is the absence of moisturization from it. Moisturization stands as one of the most important steps of a balanced skincare routine as it helps keep your skin hydrated and protected from external factors. The absence of moisturization can result in your skin looking dry and flaky with irritation, wrinkles, fine lines, and premature aging also being some of the other big problems.

Many might confuse oily skin for being moisturized. However, excessive oiliness in the skin might be a sign of a lack of moisture. When the skin feels like it is not moisturized enough, it releases natural oils, these oils make the skin attract more dust, first, bacteria and infections in the skin. Hence, it is ideal to properly cleanse your face and then apply a lightweight, non-greasy moisturizer that is appropriate for your skin type that helps in reducing dryness, fine lines, and wrinkles, while also improving skin texture, maintaining the balance of the skin’s natural oils and saving your skin from external radicals.

Focusing only on your Face & Not Your Body

This is one of the most common mistakes made by people. You may end up putting all emphasis on taking care of your face while avoiding your skin including your neck and hands, that may feel the effects of the sun and other factors. Skincare is a holistic process and needs due importance given to the entire body. Therefore, it becomes crucial that you wash your entire body properly, moisturize your skin, and also apply sunscreen to the areas which may be directly exposed to the sun.

Lack of Exfoliation

The process of exfoliation helps in the removal of dead skin cells and unclogged pores, thereby ensuring that your skin stays free from being dry and flaky. While it’s a crucial part of skincare routines in the winter months, exfoliating in the summer months helps in washing off dirt and bacteria that may creep in deep into your skin.

Dehydrating Yourself

It is a no-brainer that you should drink more water during the summer months. Excessive exposure to the harsh summer weather can extract all the water from the human body, causing your skin to become dull and look unhealthy. Not just that, dehydration is known to be a catalyst for sunburns and faster skin aging. Therefore, drinking at least 8 glasses of water everyday in the summer needs to be a mandate to ensure fresher and smoother-looking skin.

Not Taking Care of Your Skin Health Holistically

Adopting a holistic lifestyle with eating a balanced diet will also keep you healthy inside-out in the scorching heat of summer. Include a lot of seasonal fruits & vegetables like watermelon, muskmelon, mango, lemon, mint, coconut, avocado & leafy greens along with fiber & protein-rich foods in your diet to avoid health problems. Also, avoid processed foods with artificial ingredients, highly processed, deep fried and sugary foods that offer empty calories. Including clean & plant-based supplements in your diet is a good idea to keep your gut relaxed & skin glowing during the summer. Try supplements that contain wholefood multivitamins for women and men like Vitamin C, Zinc, Vitamin E and Vitamin A and ayurvedic herbs like Amla & Manjistha that help improve your wellbeing and digestive health that will ultimately lead to a happy & radiant skin. Additionally, avoid food cooked in high temperatures as it does not go well with the digestive system during the summer. Hence, it is advised to have simple dishes in this season.

(inputs from Mihir Gadani, Co- Founder & COO, OZiva)

