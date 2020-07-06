People with oily skin usually experience prominent red bumps on their scalp. This is scalp acne which is itchy and painful. Pimples occur on the scalp due to clogged pores that happen when either dead skin cells, bacteria, or sebum enter the pores and pack them. There are 4 types of microorganisms responsible for causing pimples and inflammation. They include Staphylococcus epidermidis, Propionibacterium acnes, fungus, and mites. Other factors that contribute to the occurence of pimples on scalp are build-up of hair-care products, poor scalp hygiene etc. If you have got these stubborn scalp pimples and wondering how to get rid of them, you have reached the right place. Here are certain home remedies that can help in this regard up to a great extent. Also Read - Vagina Pimples: Causes and Treatments for Vaginal Acne

Tea Tree Oil

Being rich in anti-inflammatory properties, tea tree oil can help you get relief from acne. Also, its anti-microbial properties can help in getting rid of microbes responsible for causing acne. All you need to do is to wash your hair using a mild shampoo. Then, add 6 to 7 drops of tea tree oil in your conditioner. Apply it evenly along your hair strands. Repeat this thrice a week. Also Read - Here Are 5 Reasons Why You Should Never Pop Pimples On Your Face

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil contains analgesic, anti-inflammatory, and antimicrobial properties, that can offer relief from acne. You just need to apply coconut oil on your scalp and hair strands. Leave it for an hour and then rinse off using a mild shampoo. For better effects, you can tea tree essential oil in it. Repeat this twice a week. Also Read - How to Get Rid of Pimples Overnight with Garlic

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera has strong anti-acne, healing, and anti-inflammatory properties that can provide relief from inflammation and acne. All you need to do is to extract some aloe vera gel and apply directly on your scalp. Wash off with cool water after waiting for 30 minutes.