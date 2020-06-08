Do you have damaged hair locks and you are experiencing hair fall? If yes, you have reached the right place. Here we tell you about one of the most effective home remedies to get rid of this common hair problem. And your solution is bananas. Yes, you read it right, Bananas have nourishing properties and they can reduce your hair troubles. These are loaded with potassium, vitamins, silicon etc. All these nutrients are known to strengthen hair cuticles and provide protection to your beautiful tresses. Also, antimicrobial properties of bananas can keep dandruff at the bay. To incorporate this super-fruit into your beauty regime, you need to know how to make banana hair mask. There are various ways to do that. Let’s know a few of them. Also Read - World Environment Day 2020, June 5: How Beauty Products Are Destroying Our Planet?

Banana And Egg Hair Mask

Mix 1 ripe banana, 2 eggs, 1 teaspoon olive oil, and 1 teaspoon honey in a bowl. Mix them well using a blender. To strain the mixture, use a muslin cloth. Now, clean and dry your hair. Dive then into sections and apply the hair mask evenly. Cover your head and wait for an hour. Wash your hair with a mild shampoo and cold water. This mask is apt for shiny hair. Egg yolk present in it can improve growth of hair. If your have oily hair, use only the egg white. In case of normal hair, opt for both, egg yolk and egg white. Also Read - Beauty Tips: How to Use Almond Oil to Get Rid of Dark Circles

Banana And Avocado Hair Mask

To prepare this hair mask you need to mash 1 ripe banana and 1/2 ripe avocado together in a bowl. then add 2 tablespoons of olive oil in it. Mix nicely and then apply on your clean and dry hair. The, cover your head with a shower cap and let the mask sit for 30 minutes. Then, rinse off using a mild shampoo and lukewarm water. This hair mask is ideal for people with brittle hair. It contains a high level of protein that strengthen your hair follicles and other nutrients like niacine, folate, fatty acids, pantothenic acid etc, can help in hair growth. Also Read - Ashwagandha Can be Your Perfect Beauty Arsenal

Banana And Coconut Oil Hair Mask

To prepare it, mash 1 ripe banana in a bowl and then add 1 tablespoon of coconut oil and 1 tablespoon of coconut milk in it. Before applying the mask clean your hair with shampoo and let then dry. then apply the mask and cover your head. Wait for 30 minutes and then wash your hair with water and a mild shampoo. This hair mask is beneficial for all hair types. Fatty acids present in the coconut oil can penetrate deep into your hair shafts and prove nutrition to them resulting in added volume. This mask can also provide moisture and long-lasting shine to your hair locks.