Dark circles around your eyes can make you look unattractive. Despite knowing this, people keep on following the lifestyle responsible for the onset of dark circles. It is a result of not taking enough sleep, smoking, drinking, fatigue, and taking too much stress. It is not easy to get rid of dark circles as it occurs when the skin under your eyes becomes extra thin and the dark blood vessels underneath become visible. Also Read - Quarantine Won't Let You Get Rid of Dark Circles, Here is Why

One natural remedy that you can try to get some positive result is using almond oil. Anecdotal evidences suggest that regularly using this oil can make the skin around your eyes healthy. It can do so by keeping the skin hydrated as almond oil is an excellent emollient. Massaging the affected area with almond oil can also improve your skin tone and complexion. Also Read - Are You tormented by Dark Circles? Get Help of These Natural Remedies

To get a required result, you should buy a cold-pressed and organic almond oil. Here is how you can use it to bid adieu to dark circles. Also Read - Use Clove Oil And Say Goodbye to Acne, Dark Circles

Almond Oil And Honey

Take half teaspoons of each ingredients and mix them well. Apply this mixture on the affected area before going to sleep. Doing this every night can keep your skin hydrated and young. Honey is an emollient and humectant. It can also prevent the onset of wrinkles.

Almond Oil And Rose Water

Apply rose water under your eyes using a cotton ball. Let it dry and then apply almond oil on the affected skin. Massage for 2 minutes and leave overnight. Having strong anti-inflammatory properties, rose water can soothe the affected skin.

Olive Oil And Almond Oil

Take half teaspoons of each oils and mix them well. Apply the mixture on your dark circles and eyelids carefully. Massage for 2 minutes in a circular motion. Leave it overnight. Being packed with essential fatty acids and linoleic acids, olive oil can keep your under-eye skin nourished by hydrating it.