The year 2020 gave us enough time to experiment and for self-care, both men and women dedicated a lot of time to personal grooming. This year has been full of changes and makeup and beauty trends have been no exception. Here, looking back at beauty trends that ruled 2020 and that might just be seen dominating 2021 as well. Take a look:

1. Clean and sustainable beauty: The year 2020 saw people moving to clean and sustainable beauty. This year, people opted for more plant-based products and eco-friendly products in order to safeguard the environment. Also Read - Dalgona Coffee Beats Pizza, Banana Bread As Most Searched Recipe Of The Year on Google 2020 Top Trends List

2. Bold Shimmery Eyes and Bold Brows: So, who doesn’t like a dramatic eyebrow or eyes that totally shines out. 2020 might have made us learn a simple life but the beauty industry kept things shimmery and sparkly to make all the dullness fade away. “This year, for brides one of the biggest trends in terms of makeup was bold shimmery eyes and bold brows. Also, chiselled cheekbones, nude lips-bridal makeup has evolved this year. I try and give the brides bold eyebrows yet more natural and nude lipsticks to balance the facial features of the bride. More brides are now opting for dewy makeup for their wedding day,” said AKreations Hair & Beyond Salon- Meitei Mohandas, Creative Art Director. Also Read - Year-Ender 2020: Here's a List of Top South Newsmakers

3. Jade Rollers and Gua Sha Stones: If you also used one of the super-relaxing gua sha stone for your skin, trust us you are not the only one! Jade rollers and gua sha stones were a hit this year because well, all you need during a pandemic to feel comfortable, at peace and ease with whatever you are doing.

“I think the biggest beauty trend (and one that’s here to stay) of 2020 has got to be jade rollers and gua sha stones. We’ve seen literally every beauty blogger swear by them and so many brands come up with their version of it, and I’ve personally been using the jade roller and rose quartz gua sha. I think they’re both fantastic products that help sculpt the face and neck and also help with an even application and absorption of the product you use it with. A little tip I picked up that worked wonders: Put your jade roller in the fridge for an hour before use, jade works it’s magic better when it’s cold,” says Kavya Singh Kundu who runs a sustainable fashion label in her name and has been working extensively in the fashion field to provide her customers with a rich, relaxing, dreamy and absolutely affordable beauty and fashion trends.

4. Messy Hair, don’t care: Women this year were inclined towards messy hairstyle. The trend of opting for poker-straight hair is a passé. Women or brides opted for hair accessories to amp their hairstyle, jeweled hairpins, flowers were loved. Just a few days back, new bride Gauahar Khan was seen styling her voluminous Manish Malhotra lehenga with a sparkly headband for her wedding reception. Singer Neha Kakkar opted for a wispy hairdo at her lavish wedding in Delhi. Her loose curls added volumes to her beauty and perfectly complimented her super stunning red lehenga by Falguni & Shane Peacock.

5. Pastel is the way: Pastel eyeliner and eyeshadow were much in demand this year. A pastel eyeliner was all the rage this year and adding this pop of colour will do wonders to your makeup. This definitely remained one of the most celebs-approved beauty trends of 2020. Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Alaya F, Hina Khan, Neha Kakkar, Disha Patani, Kiara Advani, and Kriti Sanon among others were seen rocking this beauty trend this year more than ever.

Which one is your favourite trend in 2020? Tell us in the comments below.