Aishwarya Sheoran is a classic example of beauty with brain. She does not only look stunning but is an achiever too. The young lady was a Miss India finalist in 2016 and has currently become the talk of the town since the UPSC has announced the results of Civil Services Exam 2019 on August 4.

The reason behind her popularity is her success. Aishwarya Sheoran has secured 93rd rank in CSE 2019. According to her, clearing the civil services examination was her one true dream and she started to work towards it after taking a much-needed break from her modelling career.

Aishwarya Sheoran's impressive success story is inspiring a lot of people in the country. The news about her achievement was shared by the official Twitter handle of Miss India. The Tweet reads, "Aishwarya Sheoran, Femina Miss India 2016 finalist, Campus Princess Delhi 2016, Freshface winner Delhi 2015 made us immensely proud as she scored the All India Rank 93 in the Civil Services Examination. A huge congratulations to her on this achievement! (sic)." Look at it for yourself:

Aishwarya Sheoran, Femina Miss India 2016 finalist, Campus Princess Delhi 2016, Freshface winner Delhi 2015 made us immensely proud as she scored the All India Rank 93 in the Civil Services Examination. A huge congratulations to her on this achievement!#AishwaryaSheoran #CSE pic.twitter.com/SrDu4iK6T0 — Miss India (@feminamissindia) August 4, 2020

After netizens got to know about Aishwarya’s achievement, they started to flood the micro-blogging website with praising tweets. Some civil services officers also congratulated Aishwarya for following her passion and emerging victorious. Here are some overwhelming reactions of people you should see:

Fashion to Civil Services!! What a splendid journey, in full style 😎Bravo #AishwaryaSheoran, rank 93. You will inspire millions to pursue multiple and diverse interests. Welcome aboard 🙌💐#UPSC #UPSCResults @IASassociation pic.twitter.com/20MzUJnFYW — Durga Shakti Nagpal IAS (@DurgaShaktiIAS) August 4, 2020

Thank you #AishwaryaSheoran for proving the sexist stereotypes like- “beauties are brainless” wrong. Next time when one will see a woman pursuing her interest in fashion, she won’t be branded as dumb! https://t.co/ffyJs48OJk — Neha Srivastava IFS (@Neha_IFS) August 5, 2020

Miss India finalist 2016.

Meet Aishwarya Sheoran. She secured AIR 93 in #UPSC2019 . Beauty with brains. Her father is serving country as a colonel.

Congratulations 👏👏 you are inspiring many. #AishwaryaSheoran pic.twitter.com/nha89nJCjT — Constant Nomad RAS (@khurafatijaat) August 5, 2020

A benchmark has been set on phrase #beautywithbrains as #Aishwaryasheoran who was Miss India finalist had secured AIR 93 in UPSC civil services exam. It happens only in #India pic.twitter.com/QkrmKwuJ1G — Sunny Panwar (@sunnsky) August 4, 2020