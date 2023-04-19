Home

4 Best Shampoos in India to Protect Colour-Treated Hair, And Their Price

Looking for an ideal shampoo that maintains your hair colour as good as new without leaving it dry or brittle? Here are the top haircare shampoo brands to help you with the same.

They say, ‘Hair is a women’s best accessory’ and we couldn’t agree more. But, the whole process of maintaining the tresses is a lot more tedious than you think. Finding the right shampoo that doesn’t strip down the natural moisture, and keeps your hair health in check with its sulphate-free and paraben-free properties thereby, also maintaining your hair colour by aiming to minimise the amount of dye that goes down the drain.

Here’s listing down the top 5 shampoos in India that will keep your coloured strands soft and smooth:

L’Oreal Professionals Absolut Repair Shampoo: An expert nourishing shampoo that repairs damaged hair by strengthening the hair fibre and leaving it feeling soft and hydrated. It comes in very lightweight textures and a mild yet pleasant fragrance which deeply cleanses your hair without weighing it down. The shampoo enriches gold quinoa and protein which is best to nourish dry and damaged hair. Price: Rs 745 (250 ml) Wella Professionals Enrich Moisturising Shampoo: This professional shampoo provides nourishment to dry and damaged hair without ripping the moisture from the hair. Infused with the goodness of goji berry which is extremely rich in vitamins, minerals and peptides, this shampoo deeply nourishes and replenishes the hair. This collection is specially designed for colour-treated hair and ensures to maintain without making your scalp itchy or dry. It comes with a very luxurious fragrance that fades away in some time. Price: Rs 680 GK Hair Global Keratin Moisturizing Shampoo: Formulated to moisturize dry and brittle hair, this shampoo contains natural plant extracts and natural seed oil that strengthens the hair. This shampoo has a lightweight formula that deeply cleanses the hair by removing all the excess oil. This shampoo is sulphate-free and paraben free. It also contains juvexin keratin, an anti-ageing blend of proteins that helps to repair, protect and fortify the hair. It also helps in restoring dull strands by making them more manageable, frizz-free, and shiny. Price: Rs 1755 Schwarzkopf Professional Bonacure Color Freeze shampoo pH 4.5: Enriched with vegan keratin complex and cell equalizer technology, this shampoo helps in improving cortex strength whereas the cell equaliser helps in repairing the outer cuticle of the hair. This shampoo is an optimum fit for colour-treated hair as it helps in balancing the pH by bringing it back to the pH 4.5 level. Its sulphate-free technology helps in actively preventing colour fading and maintaining the colour as good as new. Price: Rs 1093

