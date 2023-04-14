Home

Lifestyle

4 Best Drugstore Foundations in India For That Flawless Base

4 Best Drugstore Foundations in India For That Flawless Base

Looking for a foundation that can give you beautiful flawless base? Here's listing top 4 affordable foundation options available in India.

From evening out your tone, and hiding your blemishes to smoothing your base, a good liquid foundation can do it all. A buildable foundation with medium to high coverage is all you need to set your base right. So whether it’s a party, an event, or just you doing your daily chores. A foundation has got you all covered!

Here’s listing five drugstore foundations in India that can give you that flawless skin.

You may like to read

Maybelline New York Fit Me Matte+Poreless Liquid Foundation: Coming in approx. 40 super-saturated shades, this formula is perfect for dry, oily, and combination skin. As the name suggests the matte foundation helps in keeping oil at bay and also provides a pore-less blur finish. The foundation comes with a very inviting and hygienic packaging of a clear glass bottle and black screw cap, it’s lightweight and travel friendly. The foundation is buildable and easily blendable lasting up to 7 hours.

Price: Rs 535* (30ml) L’Oréal Paris Infallible 32H Fresh Wear Foundation: Being a full-coverage, transfer-proof foundation, it is very lightweight for its durability. It comes in pump packaging which is very hygienic to use. Inducing the oxygen technology, this foundation looks fresh even after hours of wearing it as it doesn’t oxidize.

Price: Rs 1381* (3o ml) Nykaa All Day Matte Foundation: With velvety matte coverage, this foundation has a medium consistency, is not too thick, and is not too runny, making it perfect for 12 hours. As the name suggests, the foundation comes with a matte coverage which even works well for dry skin. It also has dispenser pump packaging making it extremely hygienic.

Price: Rs 539* (30 ml) Lakme 9 TO 5 Primer + Matte Perfect Cover Foundation: A beautiful and smooth formulation that glides on very easily on your skin. The foundation blends very effortlessly and leaves a very natural finish. Providing medium to high coverage, this foundation is buildable and can be worn for elongated hours and the best part is that it also comes with SPF 20.

Price: Rs 420 (25 ml)Hope this helped. Follow this space for more beauty-related content.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Beauty News on India.com.