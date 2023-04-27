Home

5 Affordable Drugstore Dupes That Are As Good As High-End Products

Looking for a high-end formulation that can give you the experience of a luxe product but at a price of an affordable dupe. Scroll down to know the dupes of some high-end products.

Buying a lot of luxe products can be expensive and while they do work quite well not everybody can afford them. But, thanks to the revolution in the beauty industry, brands have been quite considerate about the affordability factor and now you would come across many products that have the exact same formulation as some A-listed high-end products but much at a reasonable price.

We have curated some of our cult favourites that can perform as well as these high-end products but only at half a price. We have done the research so you don’t have to!

MAC Strobe Cream (Rs 1250 for 15ml) vs Lakme Lumi Cream (Rs 299 for 30g): Being the favourite product of all makeup artists and celebrities, MAC Strobe Cream has been known for its luminous sheen glow that is used under the makeup for a natural dewy finish in the makeup. A similar formula under a budget for this luxe product is the Lakme Lumi Cream it’s an extremely lightweight formula just like MAC and gives an instant shine to the face thereby also providing optimum hydration. Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb (Rs 2126 for 9ml) vs Maybelline Lifter Gloss (Rs 599 for 5.4ml): Fenty beauty gloss is known for its plump and natural finish with a slight tingling effect, a similar dupe for this high-end product with the same result is the Maybelline Lifter Gloss. From the glitter particles to the lip feel and even the scent, both formula is so similar it feels almost unreal to believe, they are different brands. When it comes to the applicators, they both come with the same Tarte-shaped wand that is so similar that it looks identically humongous. Coming to the formula, these rival brands perform exactly the same, both are quite hydrating, non-sticky, and comfortable. Coming to the scent, coincidentally they are quite similar even though not exactly the same. While Fenty Beauty is a little sweet and fruity, Maybelline Gloss is sweeter. Tarte Shape Tape Contour Concealer (Rs 2800 for 10ml) Vs L’Oreal Paris Infallible Full Wear More Than Concealer (Rs 679 for 10ml): From the packaging to the consistency, these two products have many similarities. Both products provide high coverage. Just like Tarte, Infallible also has work with super-pigmented skin in hiding the blemishes and both stay in place for elongated hours. Mac Ruby Woo (Rs 1950 for 3g) vs LAKME 9 To 5 Matte Lip Colour in Red Coat (Rs 446 for 3.6g) Being the cult favorite of all makeup enthusiasts, Ruby Woo is that perfect shade of red that works with every skin tone. This lipstick is long-lasting and has a beautiful matte finish. An affordable dupe for this super-selling lipstick is the Lakme 9 to 5 Matte Lip colour in a red coat. From the formulation, and finish to color everything is the exact same but much at an affordable price. Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Powder (Rs 1963 for 9.3g) vs Kay Beauty HD Setting Lose Powder (Rs 719 for 10g): The Laura Mercier powder has been known for its great texture for reducing fine line and uneven skin texture without making the skin too cakey. Luckily for people on a budget, Katrina Kaif’s HD setting Loose Powder offers the same formulations and works exceedingly work in blurring out the fine lines and uneven texture but at an affordable budget. Hope this helped. Follow this space for more beauty-related content.

