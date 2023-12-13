Home

5 Beauty Tips To Keep Your Skin Nourished And Hydrated This Winter Season

Is winter making your skin dry, itchy and flaky? Worry not, these tips are sure to keep your skin nourished and plump throughout the season.

With the winter season coming, it is also time to welcome longer nights, the holiday season, warm cups of hot chocolate, and fashionable outfits. But, with an array of good things that make us want to look forward to the winter season, some downsides also come along. Chapped Skin, flaky skin, and dry skin are a few limitations that are winter mandates. Even people with oily skin are likely to have dry skin at some point in winter and for the people who already have dry skin, the winter season is no less than a nightmare.

Colder seasons hold less moisture which in turn leads to making your skin dry as the environment is dry. Moreover, indoor elements such as heaters take away the moisture in the air, resulting in scratchy and dry skin which can get uncomfortable at one point. But, fret not because we are here to help!

Here’s listing 5 beauty tips to keep your skin nourished and plump during winters:

1. Thick Moisturiser: As the season changes, it is also the time to swap your thin-layer moisturiser with thicker ones. A heavy or oil-based moisturiser can help combat dry winter skin. Always ensure to apply your moisturiser right after a shower, when your skin is a little damp as it helps to lock-in the moisture.

2. Humidifier: As the temperature drops down, we tend to use an indoor heater to protect ourselves from the chills. But, indoor heaters play a huge role in stripping away the moisture from the skin and in turn making it dry; at such times humidifiers come in handy in maintaining a more skin-friendly level of humidity.

3. Gentle Cleansing: Switch to a hydrating cleanser that doesn’t strip your skin of its natural oils. Avoid exfoliation with harsh scrubs or alcohol-based products.

4. Hydrate From Within: As the temperature drops, it’s quite natural to not feel thirsty enough. However, the advantages of staying hydrated are enormous. From shedding kilos to maintaining a clear skin, there is nothing that can replace water. To keep your skin hydrated from within make sure to have plenty of water.

5. Sunscreen: Don’t forget sunscreen. Winter Sun can be just as damaging as summer sun. Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen to any exposed skin. Trust us you need sunscreen in winter more than you think.

