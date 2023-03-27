Home

5 Budget Friendly Sunscreens For All Skin-Types in India

Best sunscreens in India: Finding a sunscreen for your skin type is a task. Here, we have curated a list of budget-friendly sunscreens.

By now we all know the utmost importance of sunscreen, whether you are going out to take a sun bath or just sitting at home, sunscreens have become a must-have! From preventing tanning to other alarming skin concerns like pre-mature aging, protection against skin cancer and UVA and UBA rays, it has various skin benefits and cannot be missed out. But the real question is what are the best sunscreens available in India?

Well, we have done the search for you so you don’t have to worry about the sunscreens.

Here’s listing down 5 best sunscreens in India:

LA Shield Sunscreen: First on the list is the one we love the most! It is a non-comedogenic formula that is perfect for sensitive skin. It has a matte finish which leaves zero white cast. The best part about this sunscreen is that it also acts as a primer and helps in blurring the pores. This sunscreen offers SPF 40 and PA+++.

Price :Rs. 593/- Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry Touch Sunscreen: With an SPF of 50+, this sunscreen is great for all skin types. Its non-greasy, weightless, and matte finish formula with absolutely no white cast.

Price : Rs. 607/- Dr. Sheth’s sunscreen: Dermatologist favourite and the very popular Dr. Seth’s sunscreen is another great formula available in the Indian market. It is rich in vitamin C, ceramide, and hyaluronic acid. Not only does this sunscreen helps in preventing tanning but it is also helps in repairing skin damage and providing optimum moisturization

Price : Rs. 434/- Minimalistic sunscreen: A sunscreen with a broad spectrum of SPF 50 and PA++++ rating comes in a very lightweight texture and gets easily absorbed in the skin. If you are someone who doesn’t like the feeling of coating sunscreen, then this should be your pick. Its natural, non-greasy and non-sticky formula is loaded with the goodness of vitamins like A, B & E which help in repairing skin damage and minimise the damage caused by UV exposure.

Price : Rs. 399/- Lotus Herbals Safe Sun UV Gel: Last on the list is the OG sunscreen by Lotus. It has been the all-time favorite pick of many customers and we know why! A non-oily matte finish sunscreen that not only protects against skin damage but also prevents hyperpigmentation. It comes with SPF 40 and PA+++.

Price : Rs. 434/-

Hope this list helps you in figuring out the best sunscreen for you. Follow this space for more beauty-related content.

