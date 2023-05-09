Ace A Winged Liner With These Simple Tips

Home

Check out these simple tips to ace a winged liner and give your eyes a chic makeover with just one stroke

Acing a winged eyeliner is no cakewalk! No matter you are a newbie in the make up world or have tried your hands before, achieving a perfect winged liner is desired by every beauty enthusiast! Here are some helpful tips and trick to make the application simple!

A celebrity makeup artist Priya Gulati shares some helpful tips to achieve the perfect winged eyeliner look:

First, use light eyeshadow to cover your entire lid. This will help create a smooth base for your liner.

Next, trace a thin line along your upper lash line with waterproof black eyeliner. Start at the inner corner of your eye and extend the line outward.

Then, use the liner to draw a small triangle at the outer corner of your eye. Fill in this triangle with a liner.

To create the winged shape, extend the liner past your outermost lashes and upwards towards your brow bone. Make sure the line is thin at the innermost corner and gradually gets thicker as it extends outward.

Lastly, apply mascara to both your upper and lower lashes for a finishing touch.

Tips for achieving a bold wing line:

Use an eyeliner brush or pencil that has a fine tip. This will help you get a more precise line.

Rest your elbow on a surface while applying eyeliner. This will help steady your hand.

Begin by drawing small lines in the inner corner of your eye, and then gradually make the lines thicker as you move outward. This will help prevent any mistakes.

Lift your eyes by drawing the wing slightly upwards at the outer corner.

Lastly, use a brush or Q-tip to perfect the shape of your wing. Practice, practice, practice! The more you do it, the better you’ll get at it.

A flawless winged eyeliner look need not be difficult to achieve. You may quickly get the desired look if you simply adhere to these basic recommendations and techniques. With this information, you may raise your beauty game by designing classic wing liner looks for any situation.

