Add These 4 Products In Your Cart For Smooth And Flawless Underarms

Want to have flawless and smooth underarms ? Add these 4 products in your cart right away.

Additionally, even though you may apply copious amounts of sunscreen to exposed skin to protect it, body parts like the underarms take the biggest hit, particularly in warm weather. Razor bumps, roughness, dark scars, patchiness, and skin irritation are all visible there. While washing your underarms frequently, ideally twice a day, is a good way to keep them clean, there are some quick tricks you can use to keep the pit region smooth and fresh.

Leaving for a summer adventure with no time on your hands? Prep your underarms prior to shaving. Shaving on dry skin is a big no! Soak the area you plan to shave for a few minutes and remember to shave in the direction of the hair growth. Psst…take your time and be extra gentle on your underarms. Gilette satin care shaving cream is specially designed for sensitive skin. This product provides incredible razor glide without any nicks and cuts. It keeps your skin soft and smooth, every time you shave.



Bindass Roll-On!



Investing in a deo roll on is the easiest solution to confidently flaunt your sundresses. Repeated use of it over a period will only leave you with smooth and beautiful underarms. NIVEA – Pearl & Beauty Deo Roll On has 0 percent alcohol and is safe and gentle for direct application on skin. The product also has a mild long-lasting fragrance. The Deo Roll On is dermatologically tested and can be used even by those who have sensitive underarm skin.

Just Moisturise It!



Like your face and body, your underarms also require nourishment to look and feel their best. Since the area is likely to be damp anyway, you don’t need to moisturize daily. Opt for a pH-balanced lotion to keep your underarms – hydrated, calm, and soft. Aveeno Daily Moisturizing lotion is clinically proven to improve the health of a dry starting from the first day of use itself.

Exfoliation for the win!



Be sure to include a loofah as part of your cleansing routine. This will help remove dry and dead skin from the underarm area. While this routine is sufficient to maintain the overall health of your underarms, those wanting to go the extra mile can also try chemical exfoliants with AHA and BHA. Be sure to add these tips to your daily skincare routine and flaunt beautiful, smooth, even-toned underarms all summer! The AHA BHA exfoliator by Ordinary helps in improving the skin texture and reducing texture.

(With inputs from ANI)

