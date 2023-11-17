Home

Alia Bhatt Nails Hailey Bieber’s Latte Makeup Trend on Koffee with Karan

Want to hop onto to the latest latte makeup trend? Take cues from Alia Bhatt and ace the look.

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt turned guest for the latest episode of Koffee with Karan 8 with Kareena Kapoor Khan. Besides putting an end to the ongoing controversy on her marriage and sharing insights about her baby, Alia was also seen increasing the glam quotient on Karan’s couch.

While Kareena opted for a black and white ensemble, Alia dazzled in a black sequin dress. To compliment her embellished dress, Alia’s makeup artist Puneet B. Saini took inspiration from the latte look.

Alia Bhatt, who is known for her impeccable style was sporting the latte makeup trend, which was popularized by Bieber, on numerous occasions. This trend inspired the color in latte drinks like “brown, beige, and cream”. Predominantly using the brow tones in makeup. This trend caught all the rage from TikTok, and after Hailey Beiber approved it.

For her lips, Alia went for muted nude lip shade. For the base, she went with natural subtle foundation with bronzed blush and she finally completed the look with hues of brown liner for her eyes.

The “latte makeup” trend is a great way to create a natural, polished look that is perfect for everyday wear. It is also a versatile trend that can be dressed up or down. To achieve the look, start with a light foundation and blush. Then, add a light eye shadow and mascara. Finish with a natural-looking lipstick

Tips to achieve the latte makeup trend:

Use a light foundation that matches your skin tone.

Apply a warm blush or bronzer to the apples of your cheeks

Use a light eyeshadow in a warm, neutral color.

Apply mascara to your lashes.

Finish with a natural-looking lipstick.

Hope this helped! Follow us for more beauty-related content.

