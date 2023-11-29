Home

Amazon Deals: Enhance Your Beauty With Foxtale Beauty Products Under Rs 500

Amazon Deals: Great discounts available on Foxtale beauty products on Amazon Sale. You can get 30 per cent off on every product , buy now!

Amazon Deals on Foxtale Beauty Products.

Amazon Deals: E-commerce giant ‘Amazon ‘Deals of the Day’ is offering mind-blowing discounts on Foxtale beauty products. Products such as sunscreen SPF, glow masks, moisturizer, peptide serum, and many more. You can get flat 30 percent off on these products and also other additional banking offers and discounts on credit and debit cards. Foxtale aims to solve skincare problems that Indian women are exposed to. They are made up of the best ingredients and is suitable for all skin type. Buy now on Amazon Sale and get exciting offers!

Buy the new Foxtale Essentials Daily Glow Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++ with Vitamin C and Niacinamide

featuring at Amazon. This product contains UVA, UVB absorption heroes, Niacinamide, and Vitamin C, which provides maximum sun protection, prevents free radical damage, and tanning.

It helps in reducing pigmentation and promoting an even skin tone and is cruelty free, sulfate free, paraben free, and has a pH of 6-6.5.

Buy the new Foxtale Essentials Daily Glow Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++ with Vitamin C and Niacinamide at a discounted price of Rs 242.

Buy the new Foxtale The Diva Over Night Glow Mask

displayed at Amazon. This mask’s rapid retexturizing formula exfoliates skin overnight to make it soft and radiant and removes whiteheads and blackheads.

It is enriched with AHAs and PHAs, this glow mask has 4 per cent of Glycolic Acid that exfoliates deep, fading marks, and blemishes with Vitamin E which helps in fighting free radicals aids.

Buy the new Foxtale The Diva Over Night Glow Mask at a special price of Rs 415.

Buy the new Foxtale 5x Hydrating Ceramide Moisturizer for Face

featuring at Amazon. This moisturizer is packed with 3 ceramides that strengthen the skin barrier and also calm any irritation caused by external stressors and powered with sodium hyaluronate.

It provides 24-hour moisturization and other features like Vegan, Dermatologically Tested, Cruelty Free, Sulphate Free, Paraben Free, pH 5.5-6.

Buy the new Foxtale 5x Hydrating Ceramide Moisturizer for Face at an exclusive price of Rs 310.

Buy the new Foxtale 3% Tranexamic Acid & Peptide Serum for Hyperpigmentation

displayed at Amazon. This serum is packed with tranexamic acid that helps to reduce hyperpigmentation and blemishes with de-pigmentation serum.

It controls melanin production via multiple pathways and reduces spots and patches and tranexamic acid, oligopeptide 68, and niacinamide act as brightening agents.

Buy the new Foxtale 3% Tranexamic Acid & Peptide Serum for Hyperpigmentation at a discounted price of Rs 415.

