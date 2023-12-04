Home

Lifestyle

Amazon Deals Of The Day: Keep Your Skin Nourished With These Fixderma Beauty Products Under Rs 500

Amazon Deals Of The Day: Keep Your Skin Nourished With These Fixderma Beauty Products Under Rs 500

Amazon Deals Of The Day: Fixderma skincare or beauty products are dermatologically tested and provides best care to your skin problems. Buy them now on Amazon.

Amazon Deals on Fixderma Beauty products.

Amazon Deal of the Day has launched great discounts and offers on skincare products including from the premium brand fixderma. Fixderma is offering amazing deals on products like sunscreen, foot cream, lip balm, face cream and many more. You can get up to a flat 22 per cent off on all the products and also other additional banking offers and discounts on credit and banking cards. These products from fixderma help in healing and nourishing the skin. All the products are dermatologically tested and recommended. Buy them now from Amazon and grab the exciting offers.

Trending Now

You may like to read

Buy Now

Product Details

Buy the new Fixderma Shadow Sunscreen SPF 30+ Gel featuring at Amazon.

featuring at Amazon. It provides protection from UVA and UVB rays and achieves sun protection factor (SPF) 30 or greater and also it forms a thin layer of water-resistant protection shield upon the skin.

It is smooth to apply-should not leave a tacky feeling.

Get up to a flat 22 per cent off on this product.

Buy the new Fixderma Shadow Sunscreen SPF 30+ Gel at a discounted price of Rs 171.

Buy Now

Product Details

Buy the new Fixderma Foobetik Cream, Foot cream, Foot care for diabetic displayed at Amazon.

displayed at Amazon. This cream is customized formulation which takes care of all foot related problem with marked benefits to people suffering from diabetes.

It is enriched with natural emollients to provide a deep penetrating treatment and provides long duration moisturization.

Get up to a flat 22 per cent off on this product.

Buy the new Fixderma Foobetik Cream, Foot cream, Foot care for diabetic at a special price of Rs 252.

Buy Now

Product Details

Buy the new Fixderma 10% Tranexamic Acid + 2% Kojic Acid + 1% Arbutin SKARFIX -TX Face Cream featuring at Amazon.

featuring at Amazon. This cream effectively diminish the appearance of hyperpigmentation, PIE and PIH and exhibits a synergistic effect with active ingredients and provides even skin tone.

It gently exfoliates and further reduces post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation.

Get up to a flat 22 per cent off on this product.

Buy the new Fixderma 10% Tranexamic Acid + 2% Kojic Acid + 1% Arbutin SKARFIX -TX Face Cream at an exclusive price of Rs 371.

Buy Now

Product Details

Buy the new Fixderma Shadow SPF 50 Lip Shield displayed at Amazon.

displayed at Amazon. This lip balm with SPF formula keeps lips sun protected, nourished and helps retain moisture and is infused clinically proven ingredients.

It does nor gives a tacky feeling helps to lighten pigmentation and minimize the recurrence of discolouration.

Get up to a flat 22 per cent off on this product.

Buy the new Fixderma Shadow SPF 50 Lip Shield at a discounted price of Rs 183.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Beauty News on India.com.