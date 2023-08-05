Home

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Check Hair Style Appliances And Get Up To 80% Off On Products From Vega, Philips, Nova

Are you looking for a hair straightener for your frizzy hair? Then you're at the right place Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale has brought to you some of the best affordable hair styling appliance, that are easy to use and are from popular brands like Vega, Philips and Nova. Buy now as the Sale is live.

Amazon is offering massive discounts on hair straighteners during Great Freedom Festival Sale

New Delhi: Concerned about your messy, frizzy hair and unable to discover a suitable solution? Worry no more, because we’ve got you covered with the best hair-styling appliances at the lowest prices ever during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale. Use safe and trustworthy hair styling appliances to give your hair the care and treatment it deserves. These hair-styling appliances are specially developed for multi-purpose use and come in a variety of uses. Create a unique hairstyle with these listed straighteners. Go buy now.

The hair straightener by Nova comes ready to use in 60secs with rapid heating technology. This straightener features heat balance technology that prevents your hair from getting damaged from heat overconcentration. The straightener has a light body and stylish design with a simple lock function which makes it travel-friendly.

Its unique floating plate adjusts to individual hair strands for fast and even styling your hair can last for 2-3 hours after using this hair straightener.

Nova guarantees a 1-year brand warranty on the product. Get an additional 80 per cent discount on Nova hair straightener and buy at just Rs 479.

Buy Now

The Philips hair straightening can easily last long for 2-3 hours. It comes with additional features like a 360 degrees Celcius swivel cord. A temperature range: 90-210 degrees Celcius. Now get your hair straightener heated up in just 60 seconds.

Get your hair styling done at home in just a quick time and convenient to use. Look your best for all those important selfie moments. This hair appliance features SlikPro Care which protects your hair for less heat exposure. The straightener has ceramic plates for smooth gliding. The plate size is also suitable for short hairstyles. Get a guaranteed 2 year Philips India warranty from the date of purchase.

Get an additional 16 per cent discount on Philips hair straightener and buy at just Rs 1,090.

Buy Now

The 3 in 1 hair styler combines the features of a hair straightener, hair curler, and hair crimper for creating silky straight hair, defined curls, and textured crimps. the multi-functional hair styling tool is designed to create three different hairstyles – sleek straight hair, natural curls, and textured crimped effect. this hair styler is equipped with ceramic coating technology to help reduce damage from heat as it provides an even distribution of heat for smooth styling.

Get ready with salon-styled hair for any occasion. The styler can be a perfect gift for yourself for your daily hair styling regime or for your loved ones.

The Vega 3 in 1 hair styler comes with a 2 years warranty.

Get an additional 36 per cent discount on Vega 3 in 1 hair straightener and buy at just Rs 1,273.

Buy Now

The Philips Hair Straightener Brush with Care Enhance Technology comes with Keratin-infused tourmaline coating ceramic bristles which glides you hairs smoothly through for naturally straight and shiny hair.

The Thermo protect technology maintains a constant temperature across the brush to prevent overheating for protection and gives your hair a healthy-looking texture.

You can set the temperature in 2 modes i.e.170 degrees Celcius and 200 degrees Celcius that best suits your hair type. The enhanced silk Pro Care

technology is to minimize heat damage to hair. The paddle-shaped brush helps you design and style more hair in one go. The LED light indicates when the brush is ready to use. Get an additional 25 per cent discount on Philips hair straightener and buy at just Rs 2,996.

Buy Now

The Havells Straightener gets root-to-tip salon-like styling at home. The ceramic-coated plates glide through your hair resulting in beautifully straightened shiny hair. Now easily get waves and loose curls with this straightener.

The hair straightener is equipped with ceramic plates that glide very smoothly on your hair. It helps to eliminate frizz and keeps hair shiny. It is suitable for everyday usage. The floating plates adjust to the thickness of hair and relatively avoid pressure on hair while straightening. This prevents hair breakage to a greater extent. The straightener’s in-built temperature is 210 degrees Celcius, which is a suitable temperature for the style.

Get an additional 41 per cent discount on Havelles hair straightener and buy at just Rs 999.

Buy Now

