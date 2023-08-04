Top Recommended Stories

  • Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2023: Buy Best Beauty Products From Bella Vita, Ponds Starting At Just Rs 99

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2023: Buy Best Beauty Products From Bella Vita, Ponds Starting At Just Rs 99

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale is live now. Buy best beauty product at reasonable price from great selection of brands like Ponds, Bella Vita, Loreal and more.

Published: August 4, 2023 7:06 PM IST

By Lubhanshi Lamba | Edited by Lubhanshi Lamba

New Delhi:  Beauty products not only make you look beautiful but also gives you the confidence to stand out. There are various beauty products in the market to meet your needs. As the Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2023 is Live now, we have made your search easy by finding the best beauty products from top brands such as Bella Vita, Ponds and more. So don’t miss out on this golden opportunity to pamper yourself with premium beauty essentials during the Amazon Freedom Sale.

Bella Vita Organic Exfoliate Coffee Scrub

You can take care of the overall health and freshness of your skin with Bella Vita Organic Exfoliate Coffee Scrub. It is one of the most popular skincare brands. It embodies walnut, coconut oil, coffee and rock salt to make your skin shine. The exfoliating scrub helps to lighten dark spots and polishes your skin to give you smooth and irresistibly soft skin.


POND’S Triple Vitamin Moisturising Body Lotion

POND’S Triple Vitamin Moisturising Body Lotion comes with a silky smooth formula that nourishes your skin for a natural glow. Say goodbye to rough and dry skin with ponds. This cream is recommended to be applied daily for the best results. This product contains vitamins B3, E, and C to provide your skin with the necessary nutrition. This natural product is indeed a big bang for your buck.

Lacto Calamine Daily Face Cleansing Wipes

The Lacto Calamine Face Cleansing Wipes are an effective and easy way to remove makeup and impurities without the use of water. These wipes provide a premium feel and gently cleanse the skin from dirt and pollution. It contains natural ingredients like aloe vera, cucumber, and vitamin E, and offers a mild fragrance of the following extracts.

Nivea Lemon and Oil Shower Gel

Provide your skin refreshing care with  Nivea lemon and oil shower gel. It is enriched with care oil pearls that deeply nourish your skin, making it soft and glowy. Its effective cleansing formula cleanses your skin while maintaining its pH balance. So what are you waiting for? Buy this fresh shower gel and make your body fragrant like lemon.

L’Oreal Paris Shampoo

L’Oreal Paris Shampoo is perfect for dry, damaged, or colour-treated as it comes with a pro-keratin conditioning formula that reinforces hair and Strengthens them. It fights against five visible signs of damaged hair ie. hair fall, dryness, roughness, dullness, and split ends. This formula uses keratin xs technology to help regain all kinds of hair damage. It is enriched in ceramide that leaves your hair soft and healthy looking.

