Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Check Out The Latest Deals On Hair Serums Under Rs 1,000

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Get these amazing hair growth serums on exclusive prices launched by Amazon. Get up to flat 50 per cent off on these serums.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: The greatest sale of the year, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023, is now live and in its final days with incredible offers on different products including Hair serums from premium brands like Schwarzkopf Professional, WishCare, Minimalist and many more. Get up to flat 50 per cent off on these serums and additional banking discounts are available when using bank and credit card offers. These revolutionary hair serums are packed with nourishing ingredients. Elevate your hair care routine and get smooth, silky, frizz free and healthy hair. Shop now only on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale!

Buy the new Schwarzkopf Professional Osis Magic Anti Frizz Shine Serum

This hair serum provides instant sparkling shining all day long.

It gives your hair a smooth and silky touch with amazing frizz control.

Schwarzkopf serum has a lightweight finish and it also washes out easily.

Get up to flat 28 per cent off on this product.

Buy the new Schwarzkopf Professional Osis Magic Anti Frizz Shine Serum at a discounted price of Rs 716.

Buy the new WishCare Hair Growth Serum

It contains concentrated formula specially designed to support hair health, it gives thicker, denser, fuller and healthier-looking head of hair.

These serums are specifically designed control hairfall at the root and prolong the life cycle of your hair.

Get up to flat 36 per cent off on this product.

Buy the new WishCare Hair Growth Serum at an exclusive price of Rs 643.

Buy the new Minimalist Serum for Repairing Damaged Hair

It is combination of Maleic Acid, Tranglutaminase and Amino Acids in potent concentration of 5% that repairs weak and damaged hair bonds.

This serum is proven combination to repair damaged hair bonds and is formulated with Argan Oil, Squalane, and Coconut Oil.

Get up to flat 5 per cent off on this product.

Buy the new Minimalist Serum for Repairing Damaged Hair at an exclusive price of Rs 474.

Buy the new ThriveCo Hair Growth Serum

It is made up of Redensyl, Anagain and Procapil.

This hair serum fi ghts hair loss and promotes hair density and is silicon free.

It stimulates hair follicles for healthy growth in scanty areas.

Get up to flat 50 per cent off on this product.

Buy the new ThriveCo Hair Growth Serum at a discounted price of Rs 995.

