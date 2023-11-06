Home

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Enhance Your Glow With Premium Quality Facial Kits Under Rs 1,000

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Buy these facial kit at an exclusive prices only on Amazon Sale, get up to flat 35 per cent off on this item. Add them to your cart now.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: The Great Indian Festival is now live and in its finale days with great discounts and deals on high quality facial kits from premium brands including Lotus, VLCC, Mamaearth and many more. Get extra glow with these facial kits and d tan kits. Get up to flat 35 per cent off on this product and additional banking discounts are available when using bank and credit card offers. If you are looking for a hydrated and clear skin then check out these incredible range of facial kits. Shop now only on Amazon Sale!

Buy the new O3+ D-Tan Facial kit featuring at Amazon Sale.

featuring at Amazon Sale. It is made up of orange peel extract and tea tree giving an excellent cleaning.

This facial kit solution for for tan removal and dermatologically tested.

It removes dark spots, pigmentations, pores, blackhead and many more.

Get up to flat 7 per cent off on this product.

Buy the new O3+ D-Tan Facial kit at a discounted price of Rs 474.

Buy the new Lotus Herbals Radiant Diamond Facial Kit displayed at Amazon Sale.

displayed at Amazon Sale. It is suitable for all skin type and gives instant diamond like radiance.

This facial kit reduces blemishes and give brightness to your skin and it is chemical free, enriched with natural actives and cruelty free.

Get up to flat 35 per cent off on this product.

Buy the new Lotus Herbals Radiant Diamond Facial Kit at a special price of Rs 224.

Buy the new Mamaearth Rice Facial Kit featuring at Amazon Sale.

featuring at Amazon Sale. It is made up of rice water and niacinamide and smoothens the skin while adding a healthy glow.

Just go from dull and textured to smooth and glowing skin in 6 steps and it is made with natural ingredients and is free of harmful chemicals.

Get up to flat 10 per cent off on this product.

Buy the new Mamaearth Rice Facial Kit at an exclusive price of Rs 358.

Buy the new VLCC Gold Facial Kit displayed at Amazon Sale.

displayed at Amazon Sale. It gives you a parlour like glow at home and pamper your skin with this VLCC facial kit.

This kit provides you instant glow and hydration with its easy-to-do 6-step routine, and gives you exfoliate, detoxify, soften, nourish, smoothen, hydrate skin.

Get up to flat 38 per cent off on this product.

Buy the new VLCC Gold Facial Kit at a discounted price of Rs 894.

