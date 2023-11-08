Home

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Explore Amazing Deals On Face Serums Under Rs 1,000

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Give your skin an extreme glow with these top quality face serum as these products are formulated with best quality ingredients. Purchase now on Amazon.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is now live and in its final days with blockbuster offers. The e-commerce giant has launched amazing deals on various beauty products including face serums from premium brands like Orimii Bakuchiol, Formularx, Minimalist and many more. Get up to flat 20 per cent off on these serums and additional banking discounts are available when using bank and credit card offers. Give your face the ultimate glow with these serums. These are made up of premium ingredients to give your face flawless skin. Shop now on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale!

Buy the new Orimii Bakuchiol Facial Renewing Serum.

This face serum contains no Retinol as according to FDA it is a strict no ingredient during pregnancy and breastfeeding.

It is formulated with Bakuchiol, a natural, safer and equally effective alternative to Retinol.

Orimii serum is water based and extremely lightweight.

Get up to flat 20 per cent off on this product.

Buy the new Orimii Bakuchiol Facial Renewing Serum at a discounted price of Rs 556.

Buy the new The Formularx Air Brush Facial.

It contains 10 per cent lactic acid coupled with a nourishing base that exfoliates away the lack-luster surface dead skin cells.

This serum instantly plumps the look of lines and wrinkles.

It is free of s ulphates, essential oils, artificial fragrance and dyes.

Get up to flat 18 per cent off on this product.

Buy the new The Formularx Air Brush Facial at a special price of Rs 696.

Buy the new Minimalist 16% Vitamin C Face Serum.

It is formulated with stable vitamin C derivative, Ethyl Ascorbic Acid which provides provides maximum benefits without losing its efficiency.

This serum is suitable for all type of skins.

The formula is very powerful stable and highly effective.

Get up to flat 5 per cent off on this product.

Buy the new Minimalist 16% Vitamin C Face Serum at an exclusive price of Rs 569.

Buy the new The Derma Co 10% Niacinamide Face Serum.

This is an anti-inflammatory that works to regulate the amount of acne-causing oil being produced by the glands in your skin.

It is clinical proven that this serum can improve large pores and prevent acne.

Derma face serum is free from mineral oil, dye, paraben and sulfate.

Get up to flat 10 per cent off on this product.

Buy the new The Derma Co 10% Niacinamide Face Serum at a discounted price of Rs 538.

