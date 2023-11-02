Home

Lifestyle

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Explore Offers On Sugar Cosmetics, Under Rs 1,000

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Enhance your make up experience with SUGAR cosmetics, buy them now on exclusive rates only on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is now live and in finale days, it is offering amazing deals and discounts on a premium quality brands like SUGAR. Exclusive prices are launched on SUGAR products including lipsticks, foundation and other products. Get up to flat 40 per cent off on the products and additional banking discounts are available when using bank and credit card offers. Explore the latest make up trends with SUGAR, choose premium quality makeup for face, eyes, lips and avail exciting offers. Grab the opportunity now and purchase now on Amazon.

Buy the new SUGAR Cosmetics – Matte As Hell Mini Sets featuring at Amazon Sale.

featuring at Amazon Sale. This set includes 12 Baby Houseman, 32 Miss Rosa and 01 Scarlett O’Hara.

It gives a smooth matte finish and keeps your pout perfect all day and all night.

These lipsticks are intensely pigmented and infused with hydrating ingredients.

Get up to flat 45 per cent off on this product.

Buy the new SUGAR Cosmetics – Matte As Hell Mini Sets at a discounted price of Rs 989.

Buy the new SUGAR Cosmetics Rage For Coverage Foundation displayed at Amazon Sale.

displayed at Amazon Sale. It is a full coverage foundation that smooths and evens out skin and brightens complexion.

This foundation is super rich with ultra creamy formula that blends flawlessly into the skin.

It has a skin perfecting powder technology that mattifies the appearance of the skin

Get up to flat 40 per cent off on this product.

Buy the new SUGAR Cosmetics Rage For Coverage Foundation at a special price of Rs 509.

Buy the new SUGAR Cosmetics Double Date Extreme Volume Mascara featuring at Amazon Sale.

featuring at Amazon Sale. It is formulated with an intense ultra-black formula that add volume to your lashes.

This mascara features cellulose fiber for lengthening and adding volume and is smudge-proof, clump-free and lasts up to 24 hour.

It has spherical bristle brush that covers finest of lashes and is Cruelty-free with vegan formula.

Get up to flat 16 per cent off on this product.

Buy the new SUGAR Cosmetics Double Date Extreme Volume Mascara at an exclusive price of Rs 671.

