Amazon Today’s Deals: Buy Premium Brand Eyeliners Under Rs 500; Check Details Here

Amazon Today's Deals: Get these smudge proof, long lasting eyeliners from top brands only on Amazon. Add them to your cart now.

Amazon Deals on Eyeliners.

Amazon ‘Deals of the Day’ is offering huge deals and discounts on a wide range of beauty products including these top quality eyeliners. Premium brands such as Mars, Swiss, SUGAR, Mamaearth and many more are giving exclusive prices on there products. You can get up to a flat 30 per cent off on these eyeliners and other additional banking offers on credit and debit cards. They are made up of best ingredients, and not harmful on your skin. Give your eyes the best makeover with these eyeliners. Grab the opportunity before the sale gets over, buy now!

Buy the new Mamaearth Soothing Waterproof Eyeliner featuring at Amazon.

featuring at Amazon. This liner is waterproof and takes just 10 second to completely dry, also safe for everyday use.

It has a 10 hours long stay time and other features like smudge resistance, fade proof and water proof.

Get up to flat 10 per cent off on this product.

Buy the new Mamaearth Soothing Waterproof Eyeliner at a discounted price of Rs 358.

Buy the new SUGAR POP Waterproof Eyeliner displayed at Amazon.

displayed at Amazon. This liner has intense black pigment giving you a bold look and is light in weight with no flaking.

It comes with a quick dry formula that stays up to 12 hours and is made with 100 per cent Vegan, Cruelty free and Paraben free ingredients.

Get up to flat 17 per cent off on this product.

Buy the new SUGAR POP Waterproof Eyeliner at a special price of Rs 273.

Buy the new MARS Long Lasting Liquid Ink Black Pen Eye liner featuring at Amazon.

featuring at Amazon. This eyeliner has ultra fine tip for smooth application and to create that winged eyeliner look and a great long lasting formula.

It is smudge proof and water proof ensuring your eyes stay bold and beautiful all day long and it has single stroke, hassle-free application.

Get up to flat 25 per cent off on this product.

Buy the new MARS Long Lasting Liquid Ink Black Pen Eye liner at an exclusive price of Rs 209.

Buy the new Swiss Beauty Waterproof And Long Wearing Bold Felt Tip Pen Eyeliner displayed at Amazon.

displayed at Amazon. This eyeliner has Unique foam tip which ensures precise lining.

It has easy one stroke application and comes with other features like it is water resistant, smudge proof and easy drying.

Get up to flat 30 per cent off on this product.

Buy the new Swiss Beauty Waterproof And Long Wearing Bold Felt Tip Pen Eyeliner at a discounted price of Rs 174.

