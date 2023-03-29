Home

5 Best Face Moisturisers For Acne-Prone Skin

Here is a list of moisturisers that can provide optimum hydration thereby, regulating sebum.

No matter how oily or dry your skin is, moisturiser is an important part of a skincare routine and it can take you one step closer to flawlessly beautiful skin. Moisturisers are used to prep your skin for a beautiful base for makeup and it also prevents premature aging. The cream gives proper nourishment and hydration to the skin. But with so many moisturisers in the market, it is quite challenging to find the one that works perfectly for your skin type be it oily, dry or normal.

Here’s listing our favourite top 5 moisturisers for acne-prone skin:

Cetaphil: From celebrities like Alia Bhatt to beauty experts and dermatologists, this has been everyone’s favourite and we can understand why! The formula is fragrance-free, paraben free and sulfate free, making it suitable for all skin types, especially sensitive and acne-prone skin. This moisturiser contains ERC (Epidermal Replenishing Complex), a combination of 5 ingredients that keeps your sensitive skin healthy for 24 hours. Price: Rs. 437/- The Face Shop Rice And Ceramide Moisturizing Emulsion: Another great product that has been quite a rage recently is from The Face Shop. This super light-weight emulsion with the goodness of rice, water, and bran oil is super beneficial for your skin and also helps in reducing hyperpigmentation and dark spots by providing the right amount of ceramics to your skin. Price: Rs. 820 /- Bioderma Sebium Hydra Ultra-Moisturiser: Clinically and dermatologically tested, Bioderma is another great moisturiser for acne-prone or dry and sensitive skin. It’s a comedogenic composition enriched with anti-irritant properties that helps in reducing redness and soothes the skin. Its ingredients include ceramides and the glycerine formula provides proper nourishment. Price: Rs. 1195/- Acrofy Moisturizer For Acne Prone Skin: Specially curated for acne-prone skin, this formula is great for regulating sebum and providing appropriate hydration. It is anti-inflammatory, fragrance-free and non-comedogenic, a miraculous product for acne-prone skin. Price: Rs. 590/- Clinique Moisture Surge 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator: How can we complete this list without mentioning the most-promising moisturiser of all time? This product is extremely very lightweight and the gel-like formula makes it perfect for dry and sensitive skin. Even a little product goes a long way, it can instantly make your skin look plump and hydrated and leave it feeling like a second skin. The product stays locked in for 100 hours and its key ingredients like aloe vera gel, hyaluronic acid and penetrated deep into the skin making your skin look endlessly hydrated. Price: Rs. 1050/-

Hope this article helped! Follow this space for more beauty related content! 🙂

