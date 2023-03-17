Home

Beauty Hacks by Shahnaz Husain: 4 Best Ways to Add Baking Soda in Your Skincare Routine

Beauty expert, Shahnaz Husain reveals amazing benefits of adding baking soda in different beauty treatments.

Baking soda, also known sodium bicarbonate has so many uses, that it can be called a wonder ingredient. It has many uses at home, like cleaning certain surfaces, removing odour, treating rashes, itching and even stings. Apart from these, baking soda can also be used for beauty treatments.

4 Easy Ways to Add Baking Soda in Your Skincare Routine:

Baking soda is also very useful for oily skin and problems related to it, like blackheads, pimples and acne. Mix a little water with bicarbonate of soda and make a paste. Apply this on areas with blackheads and open pores. Wash off after 5 minutes. This not only reduces oiliness, but also cleanses the pores. It has a slight skin-peeling effect, which helps in the removal of blackheads. In other words, it helps to remove dead skin cells. It has a mild and gentle effect and does not cause skin irritation or sensitivity. It can also be applied on acne prone skin, to dry out the eruptions. You can also make a facial pack with baking soda for oily skin, to prevent blackheads and thus, prevent acne. Take a tablespoon of baking soda and two teaspoons oats. Add a tablespoon of rose water. Rinse the face with warm water. Then apply the pack. After ten minutes, wash the face with warm water, ending with cool water. This can be done twice a week for oily skin with acne and blackheads. For a weekly skin cleansing treatment, baking soda can be mixed with fresh orange juice into a paste. Apply the paste on the face and leave on for 10 minutes. Then moisten with water and rub gently. Wash the face with cool water. Do this once a week. It helps to remove dead skin cells and brighten the skin. It also helps to delay visible ageing skins. Where beauty treatments are concerned, baking soda can also help to reduce blemishes, dark marks and acne scars. Baking soda should be mixed with lemon juice into a paste. The skin should be dry. Apply the paste on the affected areas and massage gently. Then leave it on for 2 minutes and wash off with warm water. Rinse the face again, using cool water. Do this twice a week. If the skin feels dry, mix one teaspoon pure glycerin with 100 ml rose water. Use a little of this mixture to relieve dryness. It does not clog the pores of an oily skin.

There are so many miraculous natural ingredients that it is best to go nature’s way for beauty treatments.

