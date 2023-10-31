Home

Beauty Makeover Made Easy: Virtual Try-On with Google’s AR Tools

Witness a change in shopping experience online with the launch of Google AR tool.

The introduction of AR has made significant strides in various sectors and has had a transformative impact on numerous aspects of modern life. Making interactions with technology more engaging by providing digital experiences within the physical world. AR creates an environment that meticulously replicates the look and feel of the real world while seamlessly integrating digitalization

Recently the introduction of AI has all been witnessed in the beauty sector. Google has launched a new advertising product called AR Beauty Ads. This feature allows people to try beauty products virtually before purchasing.

Users can virtually experiment with hair colours and foundations on the Google app and outside of the app, both on their own images and on model representations, Being formerly limited to the app, this is the first time that Google has made AR beauty try-ons available on the mobile web. More than 50 beauty companies now leverage Google’s AR technology, like, MAC Cosmetics, L’Oreal, Fenty Beauty etc.

Expanding Google’s AR shopping feature will enable users to try different shades of hair dyes from L’Oreal on themselves and other models. According to Google, this feature will also be rolled out by brands like Revlon, Spat, etc. When it comes to cosmetics, there were already 148 shades available on diverse models however, now customers can find the perfect match by trying it on themselves virtually.

It has also been found in research that with the introduction of this feature, shoppers are more likely to spend time on the app and that would eventually also increase the number of potential buyers after engaging with the AR beauty tool.

This feature makes the shopping experience more inclusive as they can use the AI feature to get a more hands-on experience instead of viewing ads on models whose skin colour is different and dissimilar from theirs.

