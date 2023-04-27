Home

Top 5 Powder Blushes in India For That Instant Pop Of Colour

Looking for a perfect blush that can add a youthful pop of colour to your face? Here's your guide and best buys.

Best powder blushes in India: No makeup is complete without a little flush of colour. A blush can add so much dimension to your face, it can instantly make your cheeks look plump, healthier, and younger. This product also helps in highlighting your cheekbones and makes your face look more defined. Having said that, it’s also important to find the right blush that also stays and has the right amount of pigment that doesn’t end up making you look like a clown.

Here’s listing down five powder blushes in India for that extra pop of colour:

Maybelline New York Fit Me Blush: This is a lightweight formulation that exudes a radiant glow and blends effortlessly into your skin. The smooth formula is long-lasting and buildable so you can layer it according to the event. This foundation can be worn for daily wear as it offers light to medium pigmentation. Lakme Absolute Face Stylist Blush Duos: A silky natural formula that effortlessly blends into your skin for providing a natural radian look. This duo blush powder is long-lasting, super pigmented, and comes in four different shades. The texture of this powder is quite soft and comes with a subtle shimmer for that oomph look. Color Cheek Illusion Blush: A silky, lightweight texture that hugs your skin with a velvet touch. This long-lasting formula comes with a buildable coverage and is easily blendable. It is suitable for all skin types and is dermatological tested. However, it includes paraben and artificial fragrances. Sugar Cosmetics Contour De Force Mini Blush: This long-wearing blush is extremely buildable and lightweight and glides onto your skin smoothly. It is also dermatologically tested and free from parabens. It is highly pigmented and a small amount of blush goes a long way. MyGlamm K Play Flavoured Blush – Maid Of Honor: Infused with fresh fruit flavors, this is a mattifying formulation that lasts long really long. It has a smooth finish that blends easily into your skin and has a very natural look. The pigmentation is supersaturated and can be built through layering. The shades in this blush are beautiful and perfect for Indian skin tones.

Hope this article helped. Follow this space for more beauty-related content.

