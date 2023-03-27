Home

5 Best Concealers For Indian Skin Tones Under Rs 1000

Concealers under Rs.1000: Here are the top 5 budget-friendly concealers available in the market.

From covering up your blemishes, hiding your dark circles to highlighting your high points, concealers are no less than a magic wand! This multi-purpose cream is a must-have product in our makeup kit. But with so many options and brands to choose from, it is quite tedious to find one concealer that works well for you.

Here’s a list of a few concealers that you can choose under Rs 1000

Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Multi-purpose Concealer: As the name suggests, this concealer quite literally works like an eraser when it comes to canceling your blemishes and dark circles. It comes with a micro-fiber applicator that makes it easy to apply and blend the product. If your main concern is hiding dark circles and blemishes, this product would work best for you. Price: Rs 629/- LA Girl Pro Concealer HD: This product has a separate fan base, from beauty bloggers to celebrities, this concealer has been quite a rage among all and we can imagine why! Having a creamy and lightweight texture, it comes in different colours which work as correctors too.

Price: Rs 695/- Maybelline New York Fit Me Concealer: A non-comedogenic formula with full coverage, this lightweight concealer is great for acne-prone skin. Since it comes in full coverage, it also works well on mature skin and is suitable for oily to dry skin. Price: Rs 494/- L’Oreal Paris Infallible Full Wear More Than Concealer: From highlighting your face by going two shades lighter to your tone or contouring and hiding dark spots with two shades darker tone, this formula is non-greasy, waterproof and full coverage that stays locked in all day long! This concealer has a matte finish and stays upto 24 hours. Price: Rs 764/- Kay Beauty HD Liquid Concealers: This brand by Katrina kaif has been known for providing quality products. Coming with extreme hydration, this product is so lightweight it almost feels like a second shade. With around 13 shades to choose from, you can surely find a suitable match for your tone. The formula gives an HD matte finish. Price: Rs 799/-

Hope these budget-friendly concealers help you in figuring out the best for you. Follow this space for more beauty-related content.

