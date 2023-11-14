Home

Enhance Your Beauty With These Facial Masks Under Rs 500 On Amazon

Give your skin a refreshing start this winter season with these top quality facial masks, buy them on Amazon and get great offers. Shop now

Facial mask at Amazon

This winter season, moisturize and protect your skin with these incredible facial masks from premium brands including Mirabelle, mCaffeine, DOT & KEY and many more. Amazon is offering great deals and discounts on these face masks. Get up to flat 50 per cent off on these facial masks and other additional banking discounts and offers. These facial masks are a important component in skin care, it is enriched in various ingredients such as clay, charcoal and antioxidants which provides amazing freshness to your face in single use. Add these facial masks to your cart now!

Buy the new Mirabelle Fairness Facial Sheet Mask

It is made in Korea using 100 per cent natural extracts and is specially designed for Indian skin.

This facial mask is suitable for all type of skin whether you have oily, dry, sensitive or combination skin it works effectively on all skin types and comes in pack of 6.

Get up to flat 51 per cent off on this product.

Buy the new Mirabelle Fairness Facial Sheet Mask at a discounted price of Rs 294.

Buy the new mCaffeine Exfoliating Coffee Face Pack for Glowing Skin

It reveals newer, fresher skin with Coffee exfoliation and the naked and raw espresso coffee face mask exfoliates, shrinks pores and refines the skin.

This face mask is enriched in skin-friendly ingredients such as Natural AHA & BHA.

Get up to flat 31 per cent off on this product.

Buy the new mCaffeine Exfoliating Coffee Face Pack for Glowing Skin at a special price of Rs 399.

Buy the new Dot & Key Glow Reviving Vitamin C Pink Clay Mask

This face mask is induced with vitamin c serum to give you a radiant, dewy-looking complexion.

It has ingredients like Kakadu Plum and Acerola Cherry that boosts vitamin C, hydrating hyaluronic acid that hydrates and plumps skin.

Get up to flat 25 per cent off on this product.

Buy the new Dot & Key Glow Reviving Vitamin C Pink Clay Mask at an exclusive price of Rs 413.

Buy the new Moody 10% AHA Peel Jelly Exfoliating Face Pack Mask

This face mask brightens your skin by reducing pigmentation and all your dark spots.

It improves skin barrier function, also give a cooling effect on skin and increase cellular renewal by 24 per cent, leaving your skin more refreshed than before.

Get up to flat 40 per cent off on this product.

Buy the new Moody 10% AHA Peel Jelly Exfoliating Face Pack Mask at a discounted price of Rs 299.

