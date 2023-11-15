Home

Lifestyle

Explore Latest Offers On DOT & Key Beauty Products Under Rs 500 Only On Amazon

Explore Latest Offers On DOT & Key Beauty Products Under Rs 500 Only On Amazon

Give your skin utmost care with these Dot & Key beauty products as these products are made in India with natural ingredients. Buy them now only on Amazon.

Dot & Key Products at Amazon

Enhance your beauty with these Dot & Key beauty products, purchase them now on Amazon and get great deals and discounts on them. You can buy lip balm, Serum, Toner, moisturizer and many more products under just Rs 500 and get up to flat 40 per cent off on these products and other additional banking offers. The ingredients used in these product are derived naturally and they also ensures that it is free from sulphate and Parabens. Buy these quality products from Dot & Key at exclusive prices only on Amazon.

Trending Now

Buy the new Dot & Key Cocoa Lip Balm with Shea Butter featuring at Amazon.

featuring at Amazon. This lip balm is infused with Vitamin E and deeply moisturizes dry lips, replenishing essential moisture and enhancing lip plumpness.

It is enriched with Shea and Avocado heals flakiness and combats dryness, leaving your lips smooth, soft, and plump and also provides daily sun protection with SPF 30.

Get up to flat 20 per cent off on this product.

Buy the new Dot & Key Cocoa Lip Balm with Shea Butter at a discounted price of Rs 199.

You may like to read

Buy Now

Buy the new Dot & Key Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum With Vitamin C + E displayed at Amazon.

displayed at Amazon. This hydrating serum improves skin barrier function restoring skin’s plumpness and also f ights free radicals and daily environmental aggressors.

It contains hyaluronic acid and vitamin c and no nasty chemicals, and is completely safe and gentle on skin.

Get up to flat 45 per cent off on this product.

Buy the new Dot & Key Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum With Vitamin C + E at a special price of Rs 366.

Buy Now

Buy the new Dot & Key Watermelon SuperGlow Pore Tightening Toner featuring at Amazon.

featuring at Amazon. This pore tightening toner is suitable for oily skin and it balances sebum production.

It contains watermelon, glycolic and lactic acid, it also fights pigmentation and unclogs pores and also lightweight, quick-absorbing texture.

Get up to flat 20 per cent off on this product.

Buy the new Dot & Key Watermelon SuperGlow Pore Tightening Toner at an exclusive price of Rs 316.

Buy Now

Buy the new Dot & Key Vitamin C + E Sorbet Super Bright Moisturizer for Face displayed at Amazon.

for Face displayed at Amazon. This light weight cream is infused with three types of vitamin C and 100 per cent natural vitamin C from Kakadu Plum, Ethyl Ascorbic Acid and Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate.

It helps to reduce dullness and moisturizes for super-soft, youthful glowing skin.

Get up to flat 24 per cent off on this product.

Buy the new Dot & Key Vitamin C + E Sorbet Super Bright Moisturizer at a discounted price of Rs 455.

Buy Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Beauty News on India.com.