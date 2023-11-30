Home

Get Premium Maternity Skin-Care Products Under Rs 500 Exclusively On Amazon

Get your glow with 22 percent off on maternity skincare products on Amazon. Treat yourself to some luxurious self-care during your pregnancy journey. Get these maternity skin-care on Amazon.

Amazon deals on maternity skincare

Amazon Deals: You can now grab maternity skincare products at a whopping 22 per cent off, and the best part is that all these products are priced under Rs 500. Treat yourself to some affordable self-care during your pregnancy journey. From nourishing creams to soothing oils, you’ll find everything you need to keep your skin happy and healthy. Head over to Amazon and get these amazing products.

Buy Cipla Mamaxpert Stretch Mark Oil, 80ml | Helps Reduce Stretch Marks & Retain Moisture featuerd at Amazon.

This is a Cipla mamaxpert stretch mark oil that hydrates and tones skin.

It is dermatologist-recommended.

Improves the appearance of scars and stretch marks-clinically proven & dermatologist recommended to help repair skin damage.

Buy Cipla Mamaxpert Stretch Mark Oil, 80ml | Helps Reduce Stretch Marks & Retain Moisture at the price of Rs 334.

Buy DERMATOUCH Bye Bye Stretch Mark Cream for Pregnancy to Reduce Stretch Marks & Scars featuerd at Amazon.

This dermatouch bye-bye pregnancy stretch marks cream is formulated using clinically proven.

It is shea butter has anti-inflammatory properties to soothe skin from itching and inflammation.

This anti-stretch mark cream during pregnancy cream helps to hydrate and nourish the skin to improve elasticity.

Buy DERMATOUCH Bye Bye Stretch Mark Cream for Pregnancy to Reduce Stretch Marks & Scars at the price of Rs 344.

Buy The Moms Co. All Natural, Complete Care Solution for Stretch Marks for Women featuerd at Amazon.

This pregnant belly oil from our range of pregnancy-safe skincare is ideal for moms-to-be

It is to combat the dry, itchy, stretching skin that usually comes with pregnancy.

This pregnancy stretch mark oil is an all-natural, combination of 7 powerful oils and natural vitamin E oil for the skin that increases its natural elasticity.

Buy The Moms Co. All Natural, Complete Care Solution for Stretch Marks for Women at the price of Rs 534.

Buy The Moms Co. Natural Body Butter (100 g) for pregnant belly featuerd at Amazon.

This is a mum-to-be body butter from our range of pregnancy-safe skin care.

This natural body butter is a toxin-free pregnancy cream with a rich combination of cocoa and shea butter.

The vitamin-C-rich rosehip oil helps stimulate collagen synthesis while the natural vitamin E prevents skin damage.

Buy The Moms Co. Natural Body Butter (100 g) for a pregnant belly at the price of Rs 373.

