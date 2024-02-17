Haircare Tips: Shahnaz Husain’s Guide to Get Healthy, Voluminous Locks Naturally

Home

Beauty expert, Shahnaz Husain reveals causes and ways to treat hair thinning and boost healthy growth naturally. Read below!

Having thick, voluminous hair is often considered a sign of vitality and beauty. However, many women struggle with thin or fine hair, which can be frustrating and challenging to manage. While thinning hair can be a source of frustration and self-consciousness, there are various remedies and treatments available to help improve hair thickness and promote healthy growth.

HAIR THINNING CAUSES AND TREATMENT

Thin hair is characterized by a lack of volume, density, and sometimes a limp appearance. While genetics play a significant role in determining hair thickness, several factors contribute to thinning hair, including age, hormonal changes, nutritional deficiencies, and improper hair care practices. Thin Hair is caused by improper hair care practices. Excessive use of heat styling tools, harsh chemical treatments, tight hairstyles, and frequent hair colouring can damage the hair shaft and lead to thinning over time.

Hormonal changes can be the reason for hair thinning. Fluctuations in hormone levels, such as those that occur during pregnancy, menopause, or thyroid disorders, can contribute to hair thinning. As we age, our hair tends to become finer and thinner. This is a natural part of the ageing process and is often exacerbated by hormonal changes.

Genetics is one of the reasons for hair thinning. The thickness of your hair is largely determined by your genetic makeup. If you have family members with thin hair, you are more likely to inherit this trait.

Also, A poor diet lacking essential nutrients, such as vitamins A, D, E, B vitamins, iron, and protein, can weaken hair follicles and lead to thinning hair. You should eat a proper and balanced diet rich in vitamins, minerals, and protein is crucial for promoting hair health. Incorporate foods such as leafy greens, eggs, fish, nuts, seeds, and whole grains into your diet to support hair growth. While diet can help you internally, there are also home remedies that can help in hair thinning.

HOME REMEDIES FOR HEALTHY HAIR GROWTH

Rinse your hair with tea

Green tea is rich in antioxidants and can help stimulate hair growth while also reducing hair fall. Brew a cup of green tea and allow it to cool to room temperature. After shampooing, pour the green tea over your hair and scalp, gently massaging it in. Leave it on for 5-10 minutes before rinsing with water. You can use green tea rinse once or twice a week.

Castor Oil Treatment

Castor oil is rich in ricinoleic acid, which has anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties that can help improve scalp health and stimulate hair growth. Massage warm castor oil into your scalp and hair, focusing on areas of thinning. Leave it on for at least an hour or overnight before washing it out with shampoo. Repeat this treatment once a week.

Apply Fenugreek Seed Mask

Fenugreek seeds are packed with proteins, which are known to promote hair growth and strengthen hair follicles. Soak fenugreek seeds in water overnight, then grind them into a fine paste. Apply the paste to your scalp and hair, covering it with a shower cap. Leave it on for 30-45 minutes before rinsing with lukewarm water and shampooing as usual. Use this mask once a week for better results.

Apply Basil and Egg Mask

Egg enhances the shine of hair and nourishes them deeply. A special type of fat called lecithin present in eggs can help moisturize the hair. This hair mask of egg and basil will also strengthen your hair. Blend half a cup of basil leaves and make a fine powder. Add 1 whole egg to it and beat it well and then add olive oil to it and mix. Apply this mask to your hair and leave it for 40 minutes. Soak a towel in hot water and then squeeze it and steam it on the hair. After this wash your hair with mild shampoo.

