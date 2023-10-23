Home

Karwa Chauth 2023 Trendy Makeup Tips: 5 Easy Hacks to Help You Deck up Like a Bollywood Diva

Karwa Chauth 2023 Trendy Makeup Tips: 5 Easy Hacks to Help You Deck up Like a Bollywood Diva

Want to look all radiant and glowy on Karwa Chauth? Check out these tips that can make your makeup look flawless this festival.

New Delhi: Karwa Chauth is a beautiful and romantic north Indian festival where a wife fasts for the well-being of her husband. But, apart from performing many rituals and religious practices like taking Sargi, gifts from their husbands, fasting the entire day, and performing Puja, women also dress up their best.

With this festival being around the corner, we are sure that you must be looking for some tips that can make your makeup look flawless. Here they are:

Festive Glow: Who doesn’t like that festive glow on their faces that showcases the spirit and happiness of celebrating a festival? But, it’s not always possible for happiness to reflect on your face! We are here to help! You can very easily achieve an illuminated look by applying a liquid highlighter or using strobe cream before your base. All that shimmers: All that shimmers may or may not be gold but it should definitely be on the auspicious day of Karwa Chauth. Let your eyes take centre stage and do all the talking by applying a nice shimmer on your eyelids. You can go for the famous cut-crease look or simply apply a pressed powder glitter all over your eyelid. Well-defined brows: Since a lot of women wear a Bindi for their Karwa Chauth look, the focus inevitably also comes to your eyebrows. Make sure that your brows are well-defined and fully filled. A well done eyebrow can add character to your face, lift it up, and give it a more youthful appearance. Balance your look: Modern brides are inclining more towards nude shades. In such cases, you can opt for a monochromatic makeup look. Choose similar hues and tones to apply on your lids, cheeks, and lips. If you are opting to go bold and big then bright red lipstick with kohled eyes would look the best. Always ensure balancing out the look. If you are going to keep the focus on your eyes, then go for a subtle muted shade for lips and if you are going for bold lips, then keep your eyes muted in subtle shades. Setting Spray: Whether it’s about making your makeup last all day long or simply giving an instant lifted look to your base, a setting spray can really be your best friend. It will be a great help in providing luminosity to your skin and making it look radiant and glowing.

Hope this helped. Follow us for more beauty-related content. Happy Karwa Chauth.

