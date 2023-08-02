Home

Kriti Sanon’s Skincare Routine at an Affordable Price

Want to have Kriti Sanon's glass like skin ? Here's listing dupes of her skincare routine that can give you the same result but much at a reasonable price.

Have we always not admired actresses’ glass-like glowing skin? Their no makeup and waking up like this picture makes it hard to believe and not desire their flawless skin. Luckily, many actresses have given us a little sneak peek of their skincare routine which gives us cues on making this possible for us as well.

Recently the beautiful and hot actress, Kriti Sanon gave us details of what goes behind her glass-like skin. If you are afraid these skincare products would cost you an arm and leg, worry not because we have got you all covered! Now that we know the ingredients of her skincare products, here are some affordable dupes.

Step 1: Rose Water Mist –

The first product that Kriti uses in her skincare routine is a rose water mist. Other than giving your skin an instant upliftment and calming effect, it also helps in balancing the pH level of your skin. Spray it on damp skin and you are good to go to the next step.

Step 2: Niacinamide Toner –

The behediya star uses Niacinamide toner next in her routine. She takes a few drops of it and rubs in on her palm and then gently pats it onto her face. Niacinamide serum helps in reducing the dark spots and appearance of pores and overall helps in brightening the complexion. She is using the good molecule niacinamide brightening serum toner for this, which is already very economically priced at Rs. 1100. If you are looking for an even more affordable option then you can also use the – Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1% serum which retails for Rs. 550*

Step 3: Hydrating Serum –

The Niacinamide serum is then followed by a hydrating serum which has peptides and hyaluronic acid, The brand she chose for this serum is wishful. The serum retails for Rs 4450. An affordable option with the same ingredients as this one is The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 which retails for only Rs700*

Step 4: Retinol Serum –

After using a hydrating serum, she also at times uses a retinol serum at times. Retinol is a great anti-aging ingredient that helps in boosting collagen, unclog the pores, and reduce fine lines and wrinkles. She uses the Shani Darden Retinol Reform Anti-Aging Face Serum which retails for Rs. 8540. A great affordable dupe for this one which provides the same result is the Minimalist Retinol 0.3%, Face Serum which is very economically priced at Rs. 699*

Step 5: Moisturizer:

To seal everything in, she applies moisturizer as the final step which has moisturizer containing ceramides.. she ensures to not ignore her neck. Her choice for the moisturizer is the Drunk Elephant Lala Retro Whipped Cream which retails for Rs. 6766 for 50ml. An affordable dupe for this one would be The Face Shop Rice & Ceramide Moisturizing Emulsion With Polyglutamic Acid which is priced at Rs 890* for 150ml.

Step 6: Lip care-

After prepping her skin well for beauty sleep, she also keeps her lips protected. For juicy, smooth lips she provides to lock her with a hydrating lip balm. She uses the very famous Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask which retails for Rs. 600*(8g). You can also use the OG Vaseline to have the same supple results.

Step 7: Lash Brow Oil –

Kriti has also ensured to highlight the importance of taking care of your lashes. Of course, everybody loves long and voluminous lashes and she has already given us a DIY treatment. Simply mix castor oil and olive oil and transfer it to a clean mascara bottle and voila, now you have a holy grail treatment for your lashes.

Hope this helped. Follow this space for more beauty-related content.

