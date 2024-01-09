Home

Makeup in 2024: 8 Beauty Trends That Will Dominate The Year

Makeup Trends 2024: The world of beauty and makeup is wide and huge. Many trends come and go out of style but some trends stay and make a huge shift in the industry. 2023 also embraced some of these beauty trends that were innovative and exciting and as the rage continues, it is most likely that these trends are also going to be dominant in 2o24.

These trends have redefined beauty standards and routines, from the radiant allure of glass skin to the creative flair of chrome nails. These trends were not just about looking good; they were about feeling good, embracing individuality, and confidently expressing oneself.

Here’s listing some beauty trends that will be dominating in 2024

Dewy Base:

Heavy and thick foundations have been out of trend long time. Dwy, a natural-looking base that gives a breathable look, almost like, your skin but better is what will be dominant in 2024. This trend is not merely about using thin layers or tinted products but, also about embracing your natural-looking skin without trying to change the texture of your actual skin. Subtle Shimmers:

2023 was all about shimmers and sparkles. Adding a touch of sparkle and dimension to the look with subtle shimmers. Use a shimmery eyeshadow or highlighter on the eyelids, cheekbones, or collarbones for a delicate and sophisticated glow. Chrome Nails:

Simplistic yet stylish, this nail trend saw a surge after Hailey Beiber made this trend popular, later many celebrities hopped on to the pearl chrome nails trend which is also known as glazed doughnut nails. Latte Makeup:

Even though we have seen many shades of blush trending, latte makeup incorporating brown and deep orange hues was quite dominant and will be here for a long haul. Many actresses like Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, etc were seen hopping on this makeup trend. Faux Freckles:

The trend of creating a fresh-faced look with freckles using eyeliner pens or stippling brushes. These trends highlight a blend of practicality, innovation, and aesthetics in beauty routines. Strawberry Makeup:

Right after Hailey Beiber popularised it, this trend became quite a rage. This trend is a playful blend of pink and red hues that gives a playfully charming look. This makeup look features a pop of colour with rosy cheeks and berry-stained lips on a fresh and clean base, a perfect look for those seeking a naturally flushed skin look. Cherry-Cola Lips:

Cherry cola lips, a sultry mix of deep reds and subtle browns, has emerged as a favourite trend in the past few months, evoking a sense of retro glamour with a modern edge. It is also known as vampire lips. Usually, the base is kept nude and natural to let the lips take centre stage. Bushy Eye-Brows:

Instead of the perfectly arched and groomed eyebrow, 2024 will be all about embracing your natural self. Thick and bushy eyebrows with subtle grooming will be a trend that will rule in 2024.

Do let us know which is your favourite beauty rule.

