Home

Lifestyle

Makeup Tips: 5 Hydrating Lipsticks To Try This Summer

Makeup Tips: 5 Hydrating Lipsticks To Try This Summer

This Summer season try on some uber cool lip shades that will keep your lips hydrated through the day.

Hydrating Lipsticks For Summer (Freepik)

The Summer sun is shining bright and sunglasses, sunscreens, and hats are all out and about. This season is all about colours and uber-cool wear. The struggle is real to put up a make-up look and hold it up and not let it sweat out. And no make-up is complete without a tint on the lips. However, even in summer, many of us face the issue of chapped lips, a slight dryness and more. What do we do? Stay hydrated! It is the golden rule to always be hydrated and especially in summer. Even in the range of make-up lines, there are certain brands that have launched hydrating lip shades to keep the lips moisturised throughout the.

Here are a few pop-coloured ranges of lip shades to keep your lips hydrated though out the hot Summers.

You may like to read

Lakme Cushion Matte

The soft matte formula is enriched with rose oil extracts which give your matte lips a moisturised, comfortable feel. According to Lakme, it’s non-drying formula doesn’t dry your lips and leaves them feeling soft and looking intensely matte. Lakmé Cushion Matte is a water-resistant soft matte lipstick that gives you a long-lasting intense matte color and cushion soft lips all day.

Buy Now

Faces Canada

This is a lip and cheek tint that may give the feel of a lip balm. A featherlight weightless tint for your lips and cheeks! Add a subtle glamour to your everyday looks and party nights with this super smooth and creamy tint. This chubby crayon requires no sharpener. Available in a variety of crave-able shades.

Buy Now

Mamaearh Naturally Matte Lipstick

Mamaearth has a range of Naturally Matte Lipstick which is packed with nourishing natural ingredients like Vitamin C and Vitamin E that brighten and hydrate. It’s also Made Safe Certified, which means it contains no toxins enveloping you in both colour and care.

Buy Now

Bellavita Organic Comfort Matte Priming Lipstick

Infused with Cocoa Butter and Moringa Oil, this lipstick is designed to glide smoothly onto your lips. Its smart-blur powders make the texture budge-proof and flake-proof. It has a wide range of nude shades and is a good pick of a chic Summer cool look.

Buy Now

SUGAR Time To Shine Lip Gloss

SUGAR’s lip gloss range is a good pick for a coll yet moisturised Summer look. It is enriched in jojoba oil and conditions that put look. This best lip gloss lasts from day to night, lends an opaque pigment, hydration and nourishment.

Buy Now

Lakme Plump & Shine Lip Gloss

Extra shine, extra plump & extra glossy! Lakmé contains Marine Collagen & high-shine pigments that keep your lips full and hydrated at all times. It lasts 6 hours long and redefines pout perfection

Buy Now

So what is your pick for this Summer uber look?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Beauty News on India.com.